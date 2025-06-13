Bahía de Banderas Police Will Wear Body Cameras to Boost Transparency in Pilot Program

Nayarit

Bahía de Banderas police will deploy 30 body cameras for police to record video and audio of interventions and patrols in real time, aiming to strengthen community trust and accountability.

The municipal government of Bahía de Banderas announced the rollout of a pilot program equipping its police force with body cameras. The first phase will involve 30 devices designed to capture both video and audio in real time during patrols, stops, and other interventions. The move seeks to improve transparency, curb misuse of force, and build stronger ties with residents and visitors.

The new cameras will link directly to the state’s C5 monitoring center in Tepic. Officers will wear the devices on their uniforms, allowing supervisors to review footage immediately when needed. Officials say this setup will help verify facts during complaints, support evidence collection, and deter misconduct.

“Recording our actions in the field will hold us to a higher standard,” said the director of Public Safety for Bahía de Banderas. “We expect these body cameras for police to reduce disputes about what happened during an arrest and reassure citizens that every step is documented.”

The program will run as a six-month pilot. After evaluating technical performance and community feedback, the municipal council will consider expanding the initiative to cover all patrol units. If successful, the government plans to request funding for additional equipment and training.

Community leaders have largely welcomed the plan. Local business owners along the coastal corridor said they hope the cameras will deter corruption and protect visitors. “In a tourist hub like ours, safety and trust go hand in hand,” noted the president of the Chamber of Commerce. “Knowing police actions are recorded makes everyone feel safer.”

Civil rights groups also praised the measure but urged careful policy design. They recommend clear guidelines on when officers must activate cameras, strict data-storage rules, and regular audits to prevent misuse of footage. “The technology can only serve public interests if it respects privacy and due process,” said a representative of a local human rights organization.

The municipal government has committed to an open-access policy for body-camera footage in cases of public interest. Requests can be filed under the state transparency law, and recordings related to complaints or serious incidents will be released within 48 hours of a formal request.

Training for the participating officers began this week. Sessions cover technical use, legal obligations, and ethics. Instructors will stress when to start and stop recording to balance transparency with the privacy of victims and bystanders.

If the pilot yields positive results, Bahía de Banderas will join a growing number of Mexican municipalities adopting body cameras to modernize policing. Proponents say these devices foster accountability, improve evidence quality in investigations, and ultimately enhance public safety.

