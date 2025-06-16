Bahía de Banderas Prepares 22 Temporary Shelters Ahead of Hurricane Season

Bahía de Banderas sets up 22 emergency shelters across key communities as part of its hurricane season protocol, though none have been activated yet.

The Bahía de Banderas Civil Protection and Fire Department has activated its annual hurricane preparedness protocol by designating 22 temporary shelters throughout the municipality. While the shelters are not currently in use, officials say the infrastructure is in place and ready to respond should an emergency situation arise.

The shelters are strategically located across several communities, including Banderas Valley, San Juan, El Colomo, Aguamilpa, San José del Valle, El Porvenir, San Vicente, Mezcales, Nuevo Vallarta, Bucerías, La Cruz de Huanacaxtle, Punta de Mita, and Lo de Marcos. These areas were chosen based on their vulnerability to weather-related hazards such as flooding, landslides, and falling trees—common threats during the hurricane season.

Municipal officials emphasized that the shelters will only be activated if a real threat to public safety is identified. “These spaces are not for general use during the season, but are there to provide immediate refuge in the event of natural disasters that compromise people’s homes or lives,” a spokesperson for the Civil Protection unit explained.

The Municipal Civil Protection Unit has remained in continuous coordination with the Municipal Council, conducting routine surveillance and monitoring high-risk areas. Patrols are actively assessing river levels, mountain slopes, and road conditions in order to respond quickly to any sudden developments.

“The goal is to be proactive rather than reactive,” said an official with the department. “We’re watching water levels, evaluating storm paths, and ensuring that all systems are go if the situation changes.”

As of now, there has been no need to open any of the shelters. The region has seen calm weather at the start of the hurricane season, but authorities urge residents not to be complacent. Past seasons have demonstrated how rapidly conditions can shift, turning light rain into flash flooding in a matter of hours.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and avoid relying on social media rumors. The Civil Protection Department will issue public alerts if the shelters are activated and will provide guidance on evacuation procedures if necessary.

Local schools and community centers typically serve as shelter sites, each equipped with basic supplies such as bedding, clean water, food, and first-aid resources. All shelters meet standards set by the state and federal emergency management authorities.

In recent years, Bahía de Banderas has improved its emergency response capabilities, investing in better infrastructure and training. The municipality now counts on improved communication systems and quicker mobilization of rescue teams, which officials hope will reduce casualties and damage if a major storm does hit.

The hurricane season officially runs from May through November, with peak activity expected between August and October. Civil Protection advises residents to have a family emergency plan in place, keep an emergency kit ready, and know the location of the nearest shelter.

For real-time updates, residents are urged to follow the official pages of the Bahía de Banderas Civil Protection and Fire Department.