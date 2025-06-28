Baja California Sur considers first official nudist beach near La Paz

Authorities in Baja California Sur are open to proposals for the state’s first official nudist beach near La Paz, pending federal permits and local approval.

Authorities in Baja California Sur are exploring the possibility of establishing the state’s first official nudist beach in a remote coastal area between El Saltito and El Carrizalito, just outside the capital city of La Paz. While no formal application has been filed, officials have stated they are open to reviewing proposals as long as they comply with legal requirements and respect local customs.

This development follows similar conversations in Los Cabos earlier this year, where unofficial nudist activity has already been observed—particularly by foreign tourists on beaches like Lover’s Beach. However, Los Cabos does not currently have any legally recognized nudist beaches.

The proposed stretch between El Saltito and El Carrizalito offers a low-traffic setting that authorities believe may be suitable for such a project. “That area isn’t very visited, so it could be a good place, as long as a federal permit is obtained and clear rules for its use are established,” said local officials. In contrast, popular family beaches such as El Coromuel have been ruled out due to high foot traffic and the potential for conflicts with community expectations.

Legal hurdles and permitting process

While public nudity is not explicitly prohibited under Mexican federal law, practicing nudism in public spaces is a legally gray area unless specific regulations are followed. For a beach to be officially designated as nudist-friendly, several layers of approval are required, beginning with a federal concession issued by SEMARNAT (the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources). This permit authorizes the use of portions of the Federal Maritime Terrestrial Zone (ZOFEMAT) for tourism or recreational purposes.

In addition to federal approval, municipal authorization is also necessary. This means the city council must agree to the proposal and establish local rules governing safety, sanitation, signage, access, and behavior standards.

To avoid any legal ambiguities or community backlash, authorities recommend that nudist beaches adopt clear “house rules.” While not legally mandated, these guidelines promote respectful conduct, such as requiring towels for sitting, prohibiting photography without consent, and banning sexual activity in public areas.

Zipolite as a national model

Mexico’s only officially recognized nudist beach is Zipolite, located in the state of Oaxaca. It gained legal recognition in 2016 following years of grassroots organization and social acceptance. Zipolite’s success in blending tourism with legal structure has made it a reference point for other communities exploring similar projects.

In states like Quintana Roo, nudism is practiced informally on certain beaches, but these areas operate without legal status, which can create complications when local authorities or tourists raise complaints.

Community acceptance is key

Authorities in La Paz have emphasized that any proposal must align with local values and social norms. While the state government does not currently have a formal request to consider, officials say that if a group or individual submits a well-structured proposal, it will be analyzed in accordance with federal and municipal laws.

“The door is open for discussion,” said a local official. “But to move forward, we need more than an idea—we need a plan that respects the community, follows the law, and ensures a safe, respectful environment for everyone.”

While nudism remains an unofficial activity on remote beaches in Baja California Sur, the move toward legal recognition could signal a shift toward more inclusive tourism offerings—if local communities agree.

For now, Baja California Sur joins a growing number of Mexican states grappling with how to accommodate evolving tourism trends while preserving social harmony and legal order. Whether or not the state will follow in Zipolite’s footsteps depends on public interest, legal compliance, and municipal will.

