Baja California Sur Joins National Women’s Support Line 079 to Combat Gender Violence

The Baja California Sur Institute for Women (ISMUJERES) has officially joined the federal government’s national strategy to combat gender-based violence by implementing the “Line 079,” an emergency support number promoted by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and coordinated through the Secretariat for Women.

The announcement was made by Irene Berenice Serrato Flores, director of ISMUJERES, who explained that this move marks the integration of Baja California Sur into a broader national network designed to provide swift, empathetic, and accessible support to women across Mexico experiencing violence.

Previously, the state operated its own hotline, “800 BCS MUJER,” which was promoted by the Baja California Sur state government. With the launch of the nationwide “Line 079” strategy, the local number has now been decommissioned, consolidating efforts under one streamlined and federally-supported system.

According to Serrato Flores, the implementation of Line 079 reflects an urgent national need to strengthen support channels for women, particularly in high-risk or emergency situations. The new hotline offers a comprehensive set of services, including immediate legal advice, psycho-emotional assistance, and guidance to appropriate institutions, all under a gender-sensitive and human rights-based approach.

“The key is accessibility and confidentiality,” said Serrato Flores. “Any woman in Mexico, regardless of where she lives, can call 079 and press option 1 to receive help. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is completely free from any phone.”

What sets this line apart is the creation of a “single care file” for each case beginning at the first point of contact. This allows authorities and service providers to follow up continuously, ensuring that women receive the protection, guidance, and assistance necessary to recover their rights and personal security.

The calls are handled by trained personnel who can route each situation to the proper channels, whether it be women’s justice centers, state or federal prosecutors’ offices, temporary shelters, medical services, or psychological care providers.

Serrato Flores emphasized the importance of trust and sensitivity in each interaction. “These aren’t just operators answering calls—they are people trained to listen, support, and act with urgency and empathy.”

With the implementation of Line 079, Baja California Sur aligns itself with a growing number of Mexican states working under one unified system to better serve women facing violence. The transition represents a significant step toward consolidating resources, avoiding duplication of efforts, and ensuring more effective responses to gender-based violence across the country.

Women in Baja California Sur are encouraged to begin using the new 079 number immediately, as the state hotline is no longer operational. ISMUJERES will continue to promote awareness of this service to ensure that every woman knows where and how to reach out for help when needed.

