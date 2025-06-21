Baja California Sur leads Mexico in trash generation, prompting crackdown on plastic use

Baja California Sur

With the highest per capita waste generation in Mexico, Baja California Sur ramps up enforcement of its Desplastifícate Law targeting single-use plastics.

Baja California Sur now holds an unenviable national record: it generates more garbage per person than any other state in Mexico. While the national average sits around 990 grams per day per person, residents of Baja California Sur produce a staggering 1.5 kilograms daily.

This eye-opening figure has reignited calls for stronger environmental action, starting with a new push to enforce the state’s Desplastifícate Law, which bans single-use plastics such as bags, straws, and Styrofoam containers.

The state Congress this week approved a proposal urging the five municipalities—La Paz, Los Cabos, Comondú, Mulegé, and Loreto—to begin formal inspection campaigns at supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, and other businesses to verify compliance with the plastic ban.

Representative Erick Iván Agúndez Cervantes, who heads the Ecology Commission and sponsored the initiative, called the situation “worrisome,” emphasizing that the state’s high waste output demands swift, serious responses.

“It’s not a minor issue. No effort is too small. Let’s stop minimizing the problem with words—we need action,” Agúndez Cervantes said during the session.

Originally passed in August 2018, the Desplastifícate Law prohibits businesses from selling or giving out plastic bags, Styrofoam containers, and plastic straws. But enforcement has been inconsistent, and noncompliance remains common, particularly among smaller shops and informal vendors.

The newly approved legislative measure doesn’t just call for inspections. It also directs municipalities to sanction violators according to the Law on Ecological Balance and Environmental Protection, which outlines specific penalties for noncompliance.

Alongside Agúndez Cervantes’ enforcement proposal, Representative Lupita Saldaña (PAN) successfully introduced an amendment urging the launch of public awareness campaigns to inform businesses and citizens of their obligations under the law—and the fines they could face.

“Education is key. People need to understand not only what’s prohibited but why it matters,” Saldaña said.

Representative Teresita Valentín also contributed a proposal to involve the public more directly in shaping environmental policy. Her amendment calls on the state government to create a new ecological technical standard with input from business chambers, civil society groups, and everyday citizens.

The renewed push to enforce the law comes amid growing global concern over plastic pollution and the long-term damage caused by single-use products. While banning plastic may seem like a small step, environmental advocates say it’s a critical move in reducing the region’s massive waste footprint.

Local environmental groups applauded the Legislature’s decision, noting that Baja California Sur’s natural beauty—its coastlines, marine reserves, and protected areas—are under increasing threat from human-generated waste.

“Baja California Sur has some of the most pristine ecosystems in the country, yet we’re drowning in our own trash,” said Ana Luisa Vela, an activist with the La Paz-based environmental nonprofit Costa Viva. “We need bold enforcement, not just laws on paper.”

Businesses that violate the plastic ban can face a range of sanctions, from monetary fines to possible closures, depending on the severity and recurrence of the infraction. The law applies to both individuals and legal entities, leaving little room for loopholes.

Still, some business owners argue they need better access to affordable alternatives to plastic products. Others support the law but say enforcement must be fair and consistent, not punitive.

The government’s renewed focus suggests that tolerance for noncompliance is wearing thin—and with good reason. As the state’s garbage generation grows, so does the environmental cost. Lawmakers are hoping this time, action will match the urgency of the problem.

