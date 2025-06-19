Baja Ferries eyes expansion to seven new ports in Mexico and Latin America

Baja Ferries is exploring new cargo routes to five ports in Mexico and two in Latin America as part of its national and international expansion strategy.

Baja Ferries, one of Mexico’s leading maritime transport companies, is setting its sights on expanding its operations to seven new cargo ports—five domestic and two international—as part of its long-term growth strategy. The company is currently evaluating new routes that would enhance both national cabotage and international shipping services.

General Manager Nino Liaño Egozcue announced that the company is analyzing new domestic operations in Guaymas, Ensenada, Mazatlán, Lázaro Cárdenas, and Manzanillo. While all five ports are under consideration, Liaño emphasized that Lázaro Cárdenas and Manzanillo show particularly high potential due to their robust infrastructure and established presence in the Mexican cargo market.

“Above all, we see great potential for a presence in these last two ports, due to their adequate infrastructure and their established position in the cargo market,” said Liaño Egozcue.

Headquartered in Baja California Sur, Baja Ferries operates a fleet of five vessels capable of transporting both tourists and cargo. In addition to its shipping services, the company runs a logistics subsidiary, Bf Connect, which focuses on providing tailored supply chain solutions. This vertical integration is central to the company’s long-term plan to modernize and expand its services across multiple fronts.

A significant element of this expansion revolves around cabotage, or the coastal transport of goods between domestic ports. Baja Ferries sees cabotage as a vital area for improvement in Mexico’s freight movement strategy, with plans to directly engage producers and cargo owners across industries to strengthen coastal shipping lanes.

“One thing we’re going to focus on heavily in our growth plan is cabotage,” said Liaño. “We’ll be talking with cargo owners, such as ranchers and automotive producers, to build a new, more efficient logistics chain together.”

Baja Ferries’ main route currently links Mazatlán, Sinaloa with La Paz, Baja California Sur—serving as a critical artery for both passenger and freight traffic between mainland Mexico and the Baja Peninsula.

On the international front, the company is evaluating the feasibility of expanding to Panama and Buenaventura, Colombia. These ports were selected for their strategic geographic importance and strong potential as transshipment and distribution hubs in Latin America.

“These are essential points and connection hubs for entering their territories,” Liaño explained. “We see potential in these destinations to move more cargo to other nations.”

Currently, Baja Ferries operates three international routes within Central America, servicing El Salvador and Costa Rica. The potential expansion into Panama and Colombia would mark a significant step toward the company’s broader goal of becoming a regional shipping leader in Latin America.

Through Bf Connect, Baja Ferries also offers inland logistics solutions, including overland cargo transport. The company completes more than 1,000 trips annually in partnership with Ferromex, one of Mexico’s largest railway operators. This multimodal logistics approach enables the company to offer door-to-door service, beyond just port-to-port.

“With this service, we aim to tailor-make suits for companies that want to transport their products beyond the port and reach their customers’ doors,” Liaño said.

Leveraging two decades of maritime experience, Baja Ferries is positioning itself as a key player not only in domestic maritime transport but also in integrated logistics solutions. The company’s leadership believes that by strengthening connections between ports, rail, and road, they can offer more flexible and cost-effective shipping options to a wide range of industries.

“We’re leveraging 20 years of experience to offer appropriate solutions and leveraging our expertise at sea,” the CEO added.

As Baja Ferries continues to evaluate these new routes, further announcements are expected in the coming months. If implemented, the expansion could significantly reshape shipping logistics within Mexico and improve freight movement across Latin America.

