Barrancas Park cable car closes temporarily for major maintenance and safety upgrades

Barrancas Park’s iconic cable car in the Sierra Tarahumara is undergoing major maintenance, including a new 6-km towing cable and cabin upgrades. Other attractions remain open.

The Ministry of Tourism has announced the temporary closure of the iconic Barrancas Park cable car, located in the heart of the Sierra Tarahumara, as part of a large-scale technical maintenance project aimed at ensuring continued safety and reliability.

The centerpiece of the work involves replacing the 6-kilometer-long towing cable, which weighs an astonishing 22.5 tons. This cable is critical for the operation of the system that transports visitors across the dramatic landscapes of Copper Canyon. Alongside the cable replacement, each cabin in the system will undergo comprehensive safety testing, structural refurbishment, and a full repaint to meet the highest international standards.

The upgrade is being carried out in collaboration with Doppelmayr and Garaventa, two of the world’s leading companies in cable transport technology. With headquarters in Austria and Switzerland, respectively, both firms bring decades of experience in designing and maintaining aerial transportation systems in mountainous terrain. Technicians from both companies are now on site in Chihuahua, working side by side with local specialists using specialized, high-capacity machinery designed for complex cable replacement procedures.

While the cable car will remain out of service during this technical overhaul, Barrancas Park will continue to welcome visitors. The park’s other attractions—including the zip line circuit, the Aerial Forest, the Via Ferrata, the children’s activity area, and the onsite restaurant—will remain fully operational. Officials emphasize that guests can still enjoy a complete and adventurous experience at the park during the maintenance period.

This project coincides with a milestone for Barrancas Park, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2025. Over the past decade and a half, the park has grown into one of Chihuahua’s flagship tourist attractions, drawing visitors from across Mexico and beyond with its stunning views, adrenaline-packed activities, and close proximity to the Chepe train station in Divisadero.

Tourists and residents interested in following the progress of the maintenance work are encouraged to visit the park’s official website at parquebarrancas.com or check for updates on social media via @parquebarrancas and @turismodechihuahua.

With these upgrades, the Barrancas Park cable car is expected to resume operations with renewed safety certifications and improved comfort, reaffirming its position as a must-see attraction in northern Mexico.