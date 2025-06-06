Beach Plastic Cleanup Mexico’s National Strategy Plans Zero Waste by 2030

/ By

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Mexico’s environment minister announced a national strategy for beach plastic cleanup to remove all coastal plastic waste by 2030, starting with key destinations.

Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Alicia Bárcena Ibarra unveiled a new National Strategy for Beach and Coastal Cleanup, setting a goal to eliminate 100% of plastic waste from Mexican coasts and beaches by 2030. Announced in honor of World Environment Day, the program will initially launch cleanup operations in key destinations, including Acapulco, Guerrero; Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo; Progreso, Yucatán; San Felipe, Baja California; and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Bárcena Ibarra highlighted the urgency of acting swiftly, noting that Mexico generates 15,000 tons of plastic waste every day, and 80% of it ends up on coastal shores. “Every day in Mexico, we emit 15,000 tons of plastic, 80% of which ends up on the country’s coasts and beaches,” she said. “We want citizens to prevent damage to our beaches and coasts by reducing the plastic we see everywhere. This campaign invites everyone to join cleanup efforts.”

Puerto Vallarta, one of the country’s most popular Pacific destinations, earned mention as a model site for the strategy. Officials emphasized that tourism hotspots experience acute pressure from plastic pollution. By focusing on well-known beaches, the program aims to set visible examples that inspire other regions to follow. Over the next month, local authorities in each pilot destination will coordinate trash collection events, install new recycling bins, and implement educational workshops targeting residents and visitors alike.

During President Claudia Sheinbaum’s morning press conference at the National Palace, Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, Secretary of the Navy, pledged full support from the armed forces. He explained that naval personnel will lead cleanup teams across all 17 coastal states, starting on 63 selected beaches. “We are deploying 2,500 naval personnel to launch cleanup operations on 63 beaches,” he said. “Naval commanders are instructed to visit schools at least once a week and invite civil society to clean our coasts alongside us.”

Admiral Morales Ángeles added that each beach event will average 2,000 school volunteers, reinforcing the government’s goal to foster environmental stewardship among students. In addition, the Navy will provide logistical support—boats, trucks, and collection equipment—to ensure that gathered plastics are transported to recycling centers or proper disposal facilities.

The strategy includes a multi-pronged approach: first, active collection of existing waste along the shoreline; second, stricter enforcement of regulations banning single-use plastics; and third, public education campaigns to change consumption habits. The program will also monitor water quality and marine life health to track progress over time. Federal funding has been allocated to purchase waste-processing equipment and to train local teams in sustainable cleanup methods.

Environmental groups have generally welcomed the announcement, though some stress the importance of following through on enforcement. “Setting a zero-waste target by 2030 is ambitious. We need transparent reporting and real penalties for noncompliance,” said Lorena Gutiérrez, director of a nonprofit focusing on marine conservation. “It’s crucial that we hold both businesses and consumers accountable.”

State and municipal governments will hold community events each month to maintain momentum. Hotels, tour operators, and fishing cooperatives will receive guidelines for reducing plastic packaging and promoting reusable alternatives. Several beachfront restaurants have already pledged to switch from plastic straws and containers to biodegradable materials.

Bárcena Ibarra concluded by stressing that plastic pollution threatens tourism revenue and marine ecosystems alike. “Our beaches drive economic activity for coastal communities,” she said. “By working together—government, private sector, and citizens—we can preserve our natural heritage and ensure clean shores for future generations.”

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mexico’s environment minister announced a national strategy for beach plastic cleanup to remove all coastal plastic . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • expats in mexicoDiscover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination in 2025, offering affordability, quality healthcare, vibrant communities, and diverse lifestyle options. Learn about top expat hotspots and what makes Mexico stand out in the Global Retirement Index. A new report confirms what many expats already know: Mexico stands out as…
  • americans-kidnapped-puerto-vallarta-dating-appsAmericans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara confirms Americans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings. Travelers should exercise caution when meeting strangers and heed Level 3 travel advisory for Jalisco and Level 2 for Nayarit. Americans kidnapped Puerto Vallarta dating apps. U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed multiple reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped in the…
  • puerto-vallarta-safety-mayor-travel-alertPuerto Vallarta Stands Ready to Assist in Cases of American Kidnappings Puerto Vallarta safety took center stage after a U.S. travel alert following kidnapping cases. Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía vows strengthened security and cooperation with authorities to keep tourists and residents safe. Puerto Vallarta Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía addressed a recent U.S. Consulate travel advisory following the kidnapping of several people in Puerto Vallarta. In response…
  • governor-statements-puerto-vallarta-kidnappings-contradictedJalisco Governor’s Statements Denying Puerto Vallarta Kidnappings Contradicted by Officials The governor said the incidents were extortion, not kidnappings, and the crime did not occur in Puerto Vallarta. Records from the U.S. State Department and Nayarit’s Attorney General show victims held and abused in Puerto Vallarta, then moved to Nayarit, contradicting his account on Puerto Vallarta kidnappings. When state governor Pablo Lemus Navarro insisted that…
  • puerto-vallarta-tropical-storm-barbaraPuerto Vallarta monitoring developing storm this week, expected to become Tropical Storm Barbara Puerto Vallarta is monitoring possible Tropical Storm Barbara forming off Guerrero, with heavy rains and landslides possible in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán over coming days. Meteorologists are watching a low-pressure system off southern Mexico’s Pacific coast that may strengthen into Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season. As…
  • pacific stormsTwo Potential Tropical Storms Brewing Off The Coast of Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - NOAA monitoring two potential storms off Mexico with high chances of forming tropical storms Pacific coast Mexico this week. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are keeping a close watch on two distinct areas of low pressure brewing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of southern Mexico.…
  • National-Hurricane-Center-60NOAA Monitors Low-Pressure System Off Mexico with 60% Chance to Become Tropical Storm Barbara NOAA forecasts a 60% chance for a new low-pressure system off southern Mexico to develop into Tropical Storm Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Eastern Pacific season. An area of low pressure is forecast to form offshore of the coast of southern Mexico late this week as forecasters begin monitoring conditions that could…
  • two_pac_7d0-png-900×533–06-06-2025_06_12_AMFujiwhara effect Pacific storms could shape Barbara and Cosme off Jalisco Coast The Fujiwhara effect Pacific storms could alter the paths of Barbara and Cosme, raising coastal risks for Mexico’s Pacific states this week. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has identified two developing low‐pressure systems in the Pacific Ocean that could grow into tropical storms named Barbara and Cosme. Their close proximity raises the possibility of a…
  • puerto vallarta newsNews to Know in Puerto Vallarta for Today, June 5, 2025 Catch up on the latest Puerto Vallarta news, including safety alerts, local security measures, wildlife updates, infrastructure milestones, and weather developments to keep you informed today. Today’s Puerto Vallarta news roundup highlights key updates from June 4–5, 2025, covering a U.S. State Department safety alert, the city’s response to those warnings, an environmental update on…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top