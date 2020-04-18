Beginning Monday, use of masks in Guadalajara will be mandatory

One of the measures that world governments have adopted to try to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, facing phase 3 of the pandemic, is the mandatory use of face masks. Jalisco has decided to adopt the same policies in the capital city of Guadalajara.

The Council of Industrial Chambers of Jalisco (CCIJ) reported that the municipalities of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) and the State Government will monitor the “mandatory” use of masks in customers of essential establishments, in order to allow them to enter. such as supermarkets, banks, pharmacies and convenience stores.

The measure, which even empowers municipal authorities to close those businesses that are lax in their surveillance, will begin on Monday, April 20, and also include users of public transport, so if you do not use masks you will not be allowed to use transportation services in the metro area of Guadalajara.

After five days without reporting new deaths from COVID-19 in Jalisco, the Federal Health Secretariat (SSA) today reported two more, bringing the total of deaths being reported by the state to 13.

The first reported death corresponds to an 89-year-old woman, a resident of the municipality of Guadalajara, who had diabetes and other health conditions as a risk history. She died at the General Regional Hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Guadalajara.

The second reported was a 72-year-old man, a resident of the municipality of Tecolotlán, who suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. It is considered an imported case, since he had a history of travel to San José, California, United States. The death occurred at the “Dr. Juan I. Menchaca” Civil Hospital in Guadalajara.

The thirteen deaths in Jalisco, by municipality of residence, correspond to Guadalajara (3), Zapopan (1), Tomatlán (1), El Grullo (1), Tonalá (1), Acatic (1), Puerto Vallarta (3), Tequila (1) and Tecolotlán (1).

In addition, confirmed cases rose to 190 —12 more than yesterday. However, as of today, the SSJ released the registry of cases with positive evidence from private laboratories that are not included in said platform by the federal Ministry of Health, as they are classified as “Community Surveillance” cases.

Of these, Jalisco registers 18 more positive cases reported by the private laboratory, with the endorsement of the Epidemiological Reference and Diagnostic Institute (InDRE) to carry out the PCR test.

Regarding the tests that have already been processed in the Laboratory of the University Center of Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) and in the Laboratory of the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara “Dr. Juan I. Menchaca” (HCG Nuevo ), so far no positive cases have been reported.

Of the cases confirmed on the national platform, to date 49 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, of which 17 were discharged for improvement, thirteen due to death, one voluntary discharge, and 18 are hospitalized in public and private hospitals.

Jalisco has tested less than 3,000 people of its nearly 3 million residents.