Booster vaccines for seniors will begin next week in Puerto Vallarta

The application of COVID-19 booster vaccines, being the third dose, for people 60 and over will be carried out next week in Puerto Vallarta.
The vaccination day will start on Monday 13, will continue on Tuesday 14, and will close on Wednesday, December 15, and will allow seniors to receive a booster and for laggers to receive their second dose of Sinovac.
The vaccinations will be held at the La Lija and at the Naval Hospital, with a schedule from 9 AM to 5 PM.
The boosters for the elderly are from pharmaceutical company AztraZeneca, and will be made available to 28 thousand seniors in the city, while the government plans to extend boosters to other age groups in the near future.
The Ministry of Health (SSa), through its Daily Technical Report, released updated figures on progress on the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico. Until the cut-off at 5:00 p.m. this Wednesday, 3,908,534 total cases and 295,893 accumulated deaths were reported since the health emergency began in the country.
With this data, in the last 24 hours, 3,215 infections and 292 deaths caused by the coronavirus disease were added to the statistics.
