Business man Fernando Pineda Trillo missing in Puerto Vallarta

Businessman Fernando Pineda Trillo, who has been generating jobs in Puerto Vallarta as a restaurateur for more than 30 years, disappeared on Friday, May 20, in Vallarta where he was last seen near the Malecón. His family demands that the municipal and state authorities locate him promptly.

At a press conference in Puerto Vallarta, the restaurant owner’s brother, Carlos Pineda Trillo, on behalf of the family, highlighted the work of his brother.

“Fernando Pineda Trillo is a businessman with more than 30 years here in Puerto Vallarta and a great promoter of the city. A very loved person in Puerto Vallarta society “, he highlighted.

“Currently he has been a business leader, he is president of the Association of Businesses, Bars, and Restaurants of the Malecón, he is vice president of Canirac and vice president of Canaco; in addition to being an official in several timeshare companies in Puerto Vallarta”.

In addition, Fernando provides employment to more than 150 people in the downtown area of ​​Puerto Vallarta.

Carlos demanded the governor of Jalisco and the municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel, to work on finding his brother.

“They are responsible for providing security in this town, so that intelligence and prompt action can be taken as soon as possible to search for and locate and return alive our brother, husband, father, and friend: Fernando Pineda Trillo,” he said.

He also highlighted that Saturday, the official complaint for a missing person was filed in the Puerto Vallarta Prosecutor’s Office, where they provided information on some lines of investigation; They hope that they are already working on it in the proceedings.

The communication area of ​​the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that since Saturday there has been a complaint filed by his family and that since then they have carried out various acts of investigation, as well as various acts of search.

Lastly, Carlos Pineda Trillo asked the citizens of Vallarta to pray for Fernando’s prompt location and for any information they have regarding the disappearance to call the Puerto Vallarta Prosecutor’s Office at the telephone number: 800 640 9298.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN