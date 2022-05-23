Business man Fernando Pineda Trillo missing in Puerto Vallarta

Businessman Fernando Pineda Trillo, who has been generating jobs in Puerto Vallarta as a restaurateur for more than 30 years, disappeared on Friday, May 20, in Vallarta where he was last seen near the Malecón. His family demands that the municipal and state authorities locate him promptly.
At a press conference in Puerto Vallarta, the restaurant owner’s brother, Carlos Pineda Trillo, on behalf of the family, highlighted the work of his brother.
“Fernando Pineda Trillo is a businessman with more than 30 years here in Puerto Vallarta and a great promoter of the city. A very loved person in Puerto Vallarta society “, he highlighted.
“Currently he has been a business leader, he is president of the Association of Businesses, Bars, and Restaurants of the Malecón, he is vice president of Canirac and vice president of Canaco; in addition to being an official in several timeshare companies in Puerto Vallarta”.
In addition, Fernando provides employment to more than 150 people in the downtown area of Puerto Vallarta.
Carlos demanded the governor of Jalisco and the municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel, to work on finding his brother.
“They are responsible for providing security in this town, so that intelligence and prompt action can be taken as soon as possible to search for and locate and return alive our brother, husband, father, and friend: Fernando Pineda Trillo,” he said.
He also highlighted that Saturday, the official complaint for a missing person was filed in the Puerto Vallarta Prosecutor’s Office, where they provided information on some lines of investigation; They hope that they are already working on it in the proceedings.
The communication area of the State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that since Saturday there has been a complaint filed by his family and that since then they have carried out various acts of investigation, as well as various acts of search.
Lastly, Carlos Pineda Trillo asked the citizens of Vallarta to pray for Fernando’s prompt location and for any information they have regarding the disappearance to call the Puerto Vallarta Prosecutor’s Office at the telephone number: 800 640 9298.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Business man Fernando Pineda Trillo missing in Puerto Vallarta Businessman Fernando Pineda Trillo, who has been generating jobs in Puerto Vallarta as a restaurateur for more than 30 years, disappeared on Friday, May 20, in Vallarta where he was last seen near the Malecón. His family demands that the municipal and state authorities locate him promptly. At a press conference in Puerto Vallarta, the…
- First came ‘Red Tide’, now a warning in Bahía de Banderas for ‘Green Tide’ After the presence for several months of red tide in the waters of Banderas Bay (Cabo Corrientes and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Banderas Bay, Nayarit), which has left thousands of dead fish on the beaches, researchers from the University of Guadalajara now detected green tide. María del Carmen Cortés Lara, Master of Science and researcher…
- Mexico’s weather service predicts five hurricane landfalls in the 2022 season Of the total number of cyclones that are expected to form in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans during 2022, it is estimated that around five could make landfall in Mexico, said the general director of the National Water Commission (Conagua), Germán Arturo Martínez Santoyo. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), between 14 and 19…
- There are officially 100,000 missing people in Mexico The Miguel Agustín Pro Juárez Human Rights Center (Prodh Center) reported that the National Registry of Disappeared and Unaccounted for Persons has reached 100,000 in Mexico. The civil association called for the creation of policies for the prevention and eradication of disappearances, as recommended by the United Nations (UN). On April 12, the UN presented…
- Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta in permanent session during hurricane season With the beginning of the rainy season and tropical cyclones for the Mexican Pacific, the Municipal Civil Protection Council of Puerto Vallarta declared itself in permanent session, with which authorities from the different levels of government, educational institutions, and instances of the private sector, will maintain permanent coordination to activate preventive actions, protection and attention…