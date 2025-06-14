Calle Hidalgo closed indefinitely for roadwork in Querétaro’s historic center

Querétaro city officials have closed Calle Hidalgo indefinitely for infrastructure work in the historic center. Several other downtown streets remain blocked.

Querétaro city officials have announced the indefinite closure of Calle Hidalgo in the historic center, part of ongoing infrastructure improvements expected to last several weeks or longer. The road is blocked between Nicolás Campa and Avenida Universidad, affecting both local traffic and public transportation in the area.

The closure began Friday, June 13, and has no confirmed end date. It was announced by the municipality as part of a broader urban mobility project. The work includes underground utility upgrades and pavement rehabilitation, requiring heavy machinery and extended construction hours.

Calle Hidalgo is one of the main arteries running through the heart of the historic center, lined with government offices, shops, restaurants, and hotels. The disruption is already impacting businesses and commuters, particularly as tourist season begins to pick up in central Querétaro.

City authorities also confirmed additional closures for this weekend. On Saturday, June 14, parts of Corregidora Norte and Avenida Tecnológico will see temporary blockages to allow for repaving and installation of new traffic signals. Detours will be in place, but officials are urging drivers to avoid the area altogether if possible.

For drivers trying to navigate downtown, the city recommends using Avenida Universidad and Calle Libertad as alternate east-west corridors. These streets remain open but are already seeing heavier congestion than usual. Traffic agents have been deployed to major intersections to help with the flow of vehicles and to direct pedestrians safely around the construction zones.

Public transportation is also affected. Several Qrobús routes are being rerouted around the closures, and temporary stops have been established on surrounding streets. Commuters are being asked to check the Querétaro Transportation website and social media channels for the latest updates.

Residents and business owners in the area have voiced concerns about the lack of clear signage and advance notice. Some said they learned about the closure only when they encountered barricades Friday morning. Others are worried about lost income during the prolonged disruption.

A spokesperson for the municipal government responded to the criticism by stating that the work is essential and overdue. “These improvements are necessary to preserve the historic center and make it safer and more accessible in the long term,” the statement said. “We understand the inconvenience and are working to complete the work as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Local business associations are pushing for better coordination and faster updates. In a statement issued Friday, they asked the city to provide clear timelines, minimize noise during evening hours, and ensure that emergency vehicle access is maintained at all times.

Querétaro’s historic center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its preserved colonial architecture and walkable streets. Over the last decade, the city has invested heavily in modernizing infrastructure while maintaining its traditional charm. However, balancing preservation and progress remains a challenge, especially in areas with high foot traffic and limited road space.

The city has not yet said when Calle Hidalgo will reopen. Until then, travelers are advised to leave extra time when heading downtown and to consider using alternative transportation options such as biking or walking when possible.

Officials say they will release weekly progress reports on the project via the municipal website and local radio.