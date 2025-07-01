Campeche Light Rail begins free service on July 20 as Sheinbaum highlights historic investment

Mexico’s first-ever Dual-Running Tram system will begin operations in Campeche on July 20, according to an announcement made by President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo during her daily “People’s Morning Conference.” The president emphasized that the project was completed in just 15 months and will offer free service through August 1. Starting August 2, fares will be set at 18 pesos per ride, with a 50 percent discount for students, senior citizens, and people with disabilities.

“This is a unique civil engineering project in the country,” Sheinbaum said. “The Campeche Light Rail will begin operations on July 20. It will be free for several days and start charging on August 2.”

Joining by video link, Campeche Governor Layda Sansores San Román said the light rail system represents a historic investment of 4.2 billion pesos and is a first of its kind in Latin America. As a Dual-Running Tram (DRT), the system allows for both urban light rail use and integration with intercity rail networks—making it compatible with the Maya Train and Ko’ox urban buses.

The launch of this new light rail line marks a significant milestone in Mexico’s efforts to modernize and expand sustainable public transport. The project is expected to benefit thousands of residents and tourists by improving regional connectivity, reducing travel times, and offering an eco-friendly mobility alternative.

Technical Features of the Campeche Light Rail

The new light rail includes:

  • 14 stations with contemporary designs and full universal accessibility
  • A 15.2-kilometer-long corridor that connects key destinations across the city
  • Five electric trains with three modules each and bidirectional driving capability
  • Capacity for up to 300 passengers per train
  • Modern infrastructure featuring tactile signage, advanced lighting, and cultural elements unique to Campeche

David Lozano Águila, general director of the Maya Train, confirmed that service will be free from July 20 to August 1 to allow the public to familiarize themselves with the new system. Regular fare collection will begin August 2.

Improved Connectivity in Campeche

The rail system has been designed to integrate key areas of the city. Among the major destinations along the route are:

  • Ing. Acuña Ongay International Airport
  • Campeche’s Historic Center
  • The Maya Train station
  • Various residential neighborhoods and commercial zones

This network aims to reduce car dependency and support Mexico’s broader strategy of transitioning toward sustainable transportation models. By connecting the light rail to the larger Maya Train system and city buses, the government envisions a multimodal infrastructure that makes travel easier and more affordable.

Government Priorities and Timeline

President Sheinbaum used the occasion to highlight the importance of efficient project execution, noting that the Campeche Light Rail was completed in a fraction of the time most infrastructure projects take in Mexico. She emphasized that public transportation is one of the key tools to improve quality of life, reduce pollution, and promote equitable access to city services.

She also stated that this type of modern and environmentally conscious infrastructure reflects her administration’s priorities: social investment, sustainability, and regional development.

Governor Sansores: “A historic moment for Campeche”

Governor Sansores described the project as “a historic moment” for Campeche and credited the collaboration between federal, state, and municipal authorities for the swift delivery. She added that the investment was not only in physical infrastructure but in creating opportunities and improving the lives of Campechanos.

“This is not just a train—it’s a leap forward for our city,” Sansores said. “We’re not only connecting places, we’re connecting people.”

Public Reaction and Anticipation

Residents and local businesses have responded positively to the news, with many expressing excitement about the potential to move more easily between the city center, airport, and outlying neighborhoods. Some business owners in the historic district say they expect an uptick in tourism and local commerce once the rail line becomes operational.

The local government is planning a launch celebration on July 20, where community members will be invited to ride the trains, visit the new stations, and learn more about the technology and safety protocols in place.

