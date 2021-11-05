Canadians choose Puerto Vallarta as their Christmas destination

Canadians have chosen Puerto Vallarta among their favorite tourist destinations to celebrate the Christmas holidays this year.

According to data provided by WestJet, the Public Trust for Tourism Advertising and Promotion of Puerto Vallarta, during the period of the Christmas holidays, the Canadian airline will have 14 routes from Calgary, 8 from Vancouver, 5 from Edmonton, and 4 from Winnipeg and Toronto, thus achieving a recovery of 94% of frequencies compared to the same date range in 2019, pre-pandemic.

For the rest of the winter season, the Canadian airline will have an excellent rhythm in the frequencies arriving at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, achieving 11 weekly operations from Calgary, 8 from Vancouver, 4 from Edmonton, 3 from Winnipeg and Toronto, and 1 from Kelowna, Comox, Regina, Saskatoon, and Victoria.

According to the Datatur system of the Federal Tourism Secretariat, Canada is the second country that contributes the most international tourists to Mexico, and in particular to Puerto Vallarta, highlighting that this sun and beach destination was the city in Latin America, prior to the pandemic, with the largest number of regions, 16 in total, that operate direct flights to the Puerto Vallarta International Airport from Canada.

“We are excited about the gradual return of Canadians to Puerto Vallarta because it reflects the security they feel in this destination. Whether with Air Canada, Air Transat, Sunwing, Swoop, Westjet, among other airlines, we welcome all travelers from the country of the maple leaf to find in this city warm experiences with a more than privileged climate “, expressed Luis Villaseñor, general director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion Trust.

The data confirm that Puerto Vallarta is getting closer to having a 100% recovery in its international air operations, a situation that will benefit the tourism industry in the Mexican Pacific and that manages to maintain high expectations to obtain a successful end to this year.

