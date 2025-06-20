Cancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures

Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns.

The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed accumulation along the city’s coastline.

Mayor Ana Paty Peralta announced a meeting today with the Hotel Association of Cancún, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres to address mounting concerns over poor cleanup practices, improper disposal methods, and the health and environmental risks posed by decomposing sargassum.

“We’re going to sit down and clarify who’s complying and who isn’t,” Peralta said in a statement. “It’s not about confrontation. It’s about better coordination.”

Poor Practices and Inconsistent Cleanup

Municipal officials have identified several issues with how private properties—especially beachfront hotels and condominiums—are managing sargassum. Some properties have reportedly failed to transport collected seaweed to the designated Ciprés landfill site, violating environmental handling protocols.

Others have used high-speed mechanical sweepers that scatter sargassum across the sand rather than collecting it, leaving the beaches visibly dirty and posing additional cleanup challenges for municipal crews. The city plans to offer technical support and training to hotels to improve their methods, particularly during the current high-volume season.

Over 300 municipal workers begin beach cleanups daily at 4:00 a.m., focusing on popular beaches like Chac Mool, Marlín, and Ballenas. Despite these efforts, officials say private sector participation remains uneven and sometimes counterproductive.

Health and Environmental Risks Mount

The meeting comes amid growing concerns over the public health implications of rotting sargassum, which can emit harmful gases as it decomposes. The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) recently warned that decaying seaweed could release sulfur compounds and acids into the air, potentially harming beach workers and tourists alike.

In response, the municipal government has started distributing protective gear, including masks and gloves, to city personnel engaged in sargassum collection. However, officials note that more needs to be done to protect workers on private properties, who often operate without proper equipment or safety oversight.

Federal and Private Efforts Fall Short

While the federal government has committed resources to combat the seasonal sargassum crisis—including boats, containment barriers, and the development of a biogas treatment plant—local authorities say the burden largely falls on municipal crews and hotel operators.

According to data from UNAM and state officials, the Mexican Caribbean could see as much as 100,000 tons of sargassum arrive this year. By early June, over 4,200 tons had already been collected in Quintana Roo. The seasonal influx is straining both municipal budgets and the tourism industry, which relies heavily on the appeal of clean beaches.

Some hotel operators have expressed frustration, accusing authorities of politicizing the issue and failing to provide adequate federal support. But critics say the private sector hasn’t done enough to meet its legal obligations or protect the region’s image as a world-class beach destination.

A Call for Transparency and Commitment

Today’s meeting will serve as a reckoning for hotel leaders, as Mayor Peralta’s administration demands greater accountability and cooperation. Authorities are expected to review property-by-property assessments and determine next steps to enforce cleanup responsibilities and improve waste disposal coordination.

“We want to be allies,” Peralta said. “But every property must take ownership of their section of beach. The reputation of Cancún—and the health of our ecosystems—depends on it.”