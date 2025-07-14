Cancun hit by one month’s worth of sargassum in just three days

Cancun officials report a dramatic surge in sargassum seaweed, with a month's worth washing ashore in just three days, disrupting tourism and straining cleanup crews.

Authorities in Cancun say the beaches have been overwhelmed by a massive wave of sargassum, with more seaweed washing ashore in just three days than is typically seen in an entire month.

José Antonio de la Torre Chambé, general director of public services for Cancun, confirmed the increase, noting that not only has the volume surged, but the frequency of sargassum arrivals has also spiked . . .

