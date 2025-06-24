Cancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025)

Cancún

Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect.

📡 Offshore Conditions

Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this June, rising from 31 million to 37.5 million metric tons—the highest ever observed.

Forecast models indicate a steady flow of sargassum toward the Yucatán Channel through the remainder of June and into July.

☁️ Local Weather and Sea Conditions – June 24

According to CARICOOS:

  • Skies: Hazy, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms
  • Winds: East at 15–20 knots, with higher gusts
  • Waves: Seas of 4 to 5 feet, occasionally up to 6 feet
  • Rip Currents: Moderate risk

These conditions promote sargassum drift toward east-facing beaches like Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

🏝️ Beach Impact Summary

LocationExpected Sargassum Impact
Cancún & Riviera MayaModerate to heavy landings; daily cleanup needed
Playa Norte, Isla MujeresClear; minimal seaweed thanks to favorable currents
West Coast of CozumelTypically sargassum-free; ideal snorkeling areas

🌱 What Is Sargassum?

Sargassum is a type of free-floating brown seaweed found in the Atlantic Ocean. While it serves as a critical marine habitat at sea, it becomes a major problem when it reaches shore:

  • Turns water brown and murky
  • Emits a rotten egg smell as it decomposes
  • Harms tourism, marine life, and coastal ecosystems

The phenomenon has grown worse in recent years due to:

  • Warmer ocean temperatures
  • Nutrient runoff from rivers in Africa and South America
  • Changing Atlantic currents

📅 Seasonal Outlook

Sargassum season in the Caribbean runs from May through October, with the heaviest landings typically in July and August.

Given current offshore volumes, 2025 could be one of the most severe seasons on record.

🧳 Tips for Travelers

  • Check daily maps from Sargassum Monitoring Network or CARICOOS
  • Avoid east-facing beaches on windy days
  • Stick to Isla Mujeres, Cozumel’s west coast, or Playa Mujeres for the clearest water
  • Pack reef-safe sunscreen and be prepared to shift plans if conditions worsen

🗺️ Final Word

This week, travelers can expect high sargassum accumulation in Cancún and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Isla Mujeres continues to be a clear and reliable beach escape. If you’re chasing turquoise waters, it’s worth hopping on the ferry.

