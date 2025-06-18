Cartel Violence Escalates in Baja California Sur with Eight Killed in Five Days

A surge in cartel-related violence across Baja California Sur leaves eight dead and five injured in less than a week. Authorities deploy military forces to restore peace.

Eight people were killed and five more were injured by gunfire in a span of just five days in Baja California Sur, state security authorities confirmed this week. The incidents mark a disturbing escalation in violence across the state’s five municipalities, stretching from the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos to the quieter town of Loreto.

Local media report that the violent outbreak is tied to an intensifying power struggle between rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel—La Mayiza and La Chapiza—both of which are battling for control of key territories in the region. The increase in high-impact crimes over the past week has alarmed residents and authorities alike.

According to the official statement from the Baja California Sur State Security Board, the killings occurred between June 4 and June 8. Loreto saw the highest number of homicides, with four people fatally shot. Three others were killed in the municipality of Comondú, and one was murdered in Cabo San Lucas, a major urban area within Los Cabos. Meanwhile, five people sustained gunshot injuries in separate incidents in La Paz and Comondú.

In response to the surge in violence, state and federal officials have ramped up security operations in the affected areas. Saúl González Núñez, Secretary General of Government and spokesperson for the State Security Roundtable, announced the deployment of 254 additional military and federal personnel to the municipalities of Loreto and Comondú.

“With the goal of continuing to strengthen the security strategy being implemented in the five regions of Baja California Sur to ensure the peace of mind of families, 254 members of the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, and the National Guard will join the prevention and surveillance efforts,” said González Núñez. “119 members will be deployed in Loreto and 135 in Comondú, reaffirming the commitment to act firmly to guarantee the peace and tranquility of the population and those who choose to visit the state.”

The state’s leadership has expressed concern over the implications of ongoing cartel activity, particularly in areas heavily dependent on tourism. While Baja California Sur has historically enjoyed lower levels of violence compared to other regions in Mexico, recent years have seen periodic flare-ups linked to organized crime groups fighting for control of trafficking routes and local criminal enterprises.

The return of coordinated attacks and executions has prompted questions about the effectiveness of current security strategies and the need for long-term solutions that go beyond immediate military responses.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims nor confirmed whether they were directly involved in organized crime, citing ongoing investigations. However, the pattern of targeted killings and the use of firearms suggest professional operations, likely orchestrated by cartel operatives.

Community leaders in the affected municipalities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Public forums and neighborhood meetings are being organized to address growing concerns and strengthen cooperation between civilians and security forces.

Despite the violence, officials insist that most areas of Baja California Sur remain safe for residents and visitors. The government continues to promote the state as a secure destination, though the recent string of homicides underscores the fragile balance authorities must maintain in confronting organized crime while preserving the region’s appeal.

As federal forces reinforce their presence, the state government has vowed to maintain transparency with the public and coordinate closely with law enforcement agencies to restore order.