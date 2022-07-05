Category 3 Hurricane Bonnie expected to bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta

The National Weather Service has reported that Hurricane Bonnie has intensified to a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, off the Mexican coast of the Pacific Ocean. The cyclone is located 350 km south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, in Michoacán, and 400 km southwest of Zihuatanejo, in Guerrero, with sustained winds of 185 km per hour and gusts of up to 220 km per hour. It will cause intense rains in entities such as Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, and Oaxaca.

Bonnie maintains a trajectory towards the north-northwest (280°) at an approximate speed of 22 km per hour, it’s gradually moving away from the coast. However, it is estimated that its presence generates precipitation in the west, center, and south of the country.

The rainfall generated by this system could increase the level of rivers and streams, and cause overflows and floods in Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, and Michoacán, for which the population is urged to heed the warnings of the National Meteorological Service (SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), and follow the indications of the state, municipal and Civil Protection authorities. Maritime navigation is called to take extreme precautions due to strong winds and high waves.

Its wide circulation causes punctual intense rains in Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, and Michoacán, as well as gusts of wind of 60 to 70 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the coasts of Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, and Michoacán.

