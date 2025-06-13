CDMX yellow alert for heavy rain and strong winds

CDMX yellow alert warns of 15–29 mm of rain and gusts over 50 km/h across 11 boroughs from June 13 to 14; residents should secure loose items, clear drains, and avoid flooded roads.

On June 13, 2025, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) activated a yellow alert for heavy rain and strong wind gusts across Mexico City. The forecast covers the afternoon and early morning hours, warning residents in eleven boroughs to stay vigilant as afternoon storms roll in.

This yellow alert comes on the heels of a red alert issued June 12 for persistent heavy rain and hail, and an orange alert earlier that day for intense downpours. With the rainy season now underway, officials say these layered warnings aim to curb property damage and protect lives as storm cells trigger sudden flooding and debris on city streets.

Forecasters predict rainfall totals between 15 and 29 millimeters and wind gusts exceeding 50 km/h from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 13 until 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 14. The alert specifically covers Álvaro Obregón, Azcapotzalco, Cuajimalpa, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Magdalena Contreras, Miguel Hidalgo, Milpa Alta, Tláhuac, Tlalpan, and Xochimilco.

Safety recommendations for residents

SGIRPC urges everyone to:

Carry an umbrella or raincoat and use collected rainwater to water plants.

Sweep and keep storm drains free of leaves, trash, and other blockages.

Avoid pouring grease into the drainage system to prevent clogs.

Store or secure loose items that strong gusts could send flying.

Stay off rooftops, scaffolding, and cornices during high winds.

Drivers should avoid flooded or waterlogged roads and reduce speed for possible tree limbs or debris. Pedestrians are advised to steer clear of low-lying underpasses and to seek shelter if storm surges intensify. People living near tall structures should maintain distance from telephone and electrical poles to reduce the risk of injury from falling branches or downed lines.

Emergency contacts and updates

For any urgent situations, call 911, Locatel at 55 5658 1111, or the SGIRPC line at 55 5683 2222. Stay informed through the agency’s official social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter) @SGIRPC_CDMX and Facebook @SGIRPCCDMX, or visit the Civil Protection website for real-time bulletins proteccioncivil.cdmx.gob.mx.

Residents should take proactive steps now to protect themselves, their families, and their property as the city navigates increasingly volatile weather patterns.