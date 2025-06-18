Chiapas Declares Ejido San Cristobalito a Nature Reserve for 1,000 Years to Boost Eco-Tourism

/ Community Nature Reserve, conservation, eco-tourism, Ejido San Cristobalito, El Chiflón Waterfalls, Mexico environment, sustainable tourism, Tzimol / By

Chiapas

Chiapas designates Ejido San Cristobalito a Community Nature Reserve for 1,000 years to preserve natural resources and promote sustainable tourism.

The Chiapas government has officially declared the Ejido San Cristobalito, located in the municipality of Tzimol, a Community Nature Reserve for a period of 1,000 years—marking a significant commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism in the region.

During a ceremony held at the El Chiflón Waterfalls Ecotourism Center, Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez unveiled the designation and praised the people of San Cristobalito for their grassroots efforts in protecting the land. Standing before a backdrop of lush forest and cascading waterfalls, the governor described the initiative as a model for environmental stewardship and community-driven development.

“This is a monumental achievement that should inspire more communities,” Ramírez said. “You’ve proven that organized efforts at the local level can result in lasting environmental and social benefits.”

Community-Led Conservation

The newly established reserve spans a region rich in biodiversity, protecting rivers, waterfalls, and a wide array of native flora and fauna. The move is part of a broader strategy to preserve Chiapas’ ecological treasures while empowering local communities to benefit from eco-tourism.

The 1,000-year protection term is one of the longest of its kind in Mexico, sending a strong message about the state’s commitment to long-term environmental planning. According to officials, the legal designation ensures that the land will be shielded from deforestation, resource extraction, and unsustainable development for generations to come.

At the event, a commemorative plaque was unveiled at the Velo de Novia Viewpoint, a popular tourist stop within the El Chiflón Waterfalls complex, symbolizing the permanence of the reserve and the collective pride of the community.

A Model for Sustainable Tourism

Governor Ramírez emphasized that the San Cristobalito reserve is more than a conservation measure—it’s a cornerstone of Chiapas’ eco-tourism identity. “This community is a standard-bearer for nature tourism in our state,” he declared. “Through dignity, organization, and respect for the environment, they’ve created a destination admired by people across Mexico and the world.”

The governor also pointed to San Cristobalito’s success as an inspiration for the tourism chapter of the Chiapas Transformation Plan, a policy blueprint aimed at expanding the state’s tourism sector in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

“This management model—where communities protect their resources while creating self-employment and delivering tourism services—will guide how we develop similar destinations across the state,” he said.

Support from the State Government

Ramírez closed his remarks by pledging full support from his administration to position Ejido San Cristobalito as a leading destination for national and international visitors. He underscored the importance of balancing tourism development with environmental preservation.

“We are not only promoting this destination for its beauty, but also to guarantee that it continues to be a sanctuary for the rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and natural heritage of Chiapas,” the governor said.

This declaration comes as Chiapas continues to expand its eco-tourism infrastructure and highlight community-based conservation initiatives. The state’s leadership views such projects as key to economic development while reinforcing cultural identity and environmental responsibility.

For communities like San Cristobalito, the recognition affirms decades of work in preserving their environment and signals a promising future in sustainable tourism. As Chiapas sets a long-term vision for conservation, San Cristobalito stands as a powerful example of what is possible when communities take the lead.

Chiapas designates Ejido San Cristobalito a Community Nature Reserve for 1,000 years to preserve natural resources and promote sustainable tourism.

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • Queretaro rainsRain washes away 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués Rains from Tropical Storm Dalila caused flooding and landslides that damaged 71 homes in Querétaro and El Marqués. A 30 million peso contingency fund has been activated. Tropical Storm Dalila left a trail of destruction across the metropolitan region of Querétaro, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides that affected at least 71 homes in…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastTropical Storm Erick warnings as Mexico coast braces for major hurricane Tropical Storm Erick warnings are in effect along Oaxaca and Guerrero as the storm nears hurricane strength, bringing heavy rain, storm surge, and life-threatening flooding. Southern Mexico is under a series of escalating weather alerts as Tropical Storm Erick spins toward the coast and gains strength. Tropical Storm Erick warnings now cover a wide stretch…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top