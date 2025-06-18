Chiapas Declares Ejido San Cristobalito a Nature Reserve for 1,000 Years to Boost Eco-Tourism

Chiapas designates Ejido San Cristobalito a Community Nature Reserve for 1,000 years to preserve natural resources and promote sustainable tourism.

The Chiapas government has officially declared the Ejido San Cristobalito, located in the municipality of Tzimol, a Community Nature Reserve for a period of 1,000 years—marking a significant commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable tourism in the region.

During a ceremony held at the El Chiflón Waterfalls Ecotourism Center, Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez unveiled the designation and praised the people of San Cristobalito for their grassroots efforts in protecting the land. Standing before a backdrop of lush forest and cascading waterfalls, the governor described the initiative as a model for environmental stewardship and community-driven development.

“This is a monumental achievement that should inspire more communities,” Ramírez said. “You’ve proven that organized efforts at the local level can result in lasting environmental and social benefits.”

Community-Led Conservation

The newly established reserve spans a region rich in biodiversity, protecting rivers, waterfalls, and a wide array of native flora and fauna. The move is part of a broader strategy to preserve Chiapas’ ecological treasures while empowering local communities to benefit from eco-tourism.

The 1,000-year protection term is one of the longest of its kind in Mexico, sending a strong message about the state’s commitment to long-term environmental planning. According to officials, the legal designation ensures that the land will be shielded from deforestation, resource extraction, and unsustainable development for generations to come.

At the event, a commemorative plaque was unveiled at the Velo de Novia Viewpoint, a popular tourist stop within the El Chiflón Waterfalls complex, symbolizing the permanence of the reserve and the collective pride of the community.

A Model for Sustainable Tourism

Governor Ramírez emphasized that the San Cristobalito reserve is more than a conservation measure—it’s a cornerstone of Chiapas’ eco-tourism identity. “This community is a standard-bearer for nature tourism in our state,” he declared. “Through dignity, organization, and respect for the environment, they’ve created a destination admired by people across Mexico and the world.”

The governor also pointed to San Cristobalito’s success as an inspiration for the tourism chapter of the Chiapas Transformation Plan, a policy blueprint aimed at expanding the state’s tourism sector in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

“This management model—where communities protect their resources while creating self-employment and delivering tourism services—will guide how we develop similar destinations across the state,” he said.

Support from the State Government

Ramírez closed his remarks by pledging full support from his administration to position Ejido San Cristobalito as a leading destination for national and international visitors. He underscored the importance of balancing tourism development with environmental preservation.

“We are not only promoting this destination for its beauty, but also to guarantee that it continues to be a sanctuary for the rivers, waterfalls, wildlife, and natural heritage of Chiapas,” the governor said.

This declaration comes as Chiapas continues to expand its eco-tourism infrastructure and highlight community-based conservation initiatives. The state’s leadership views such projects as key to economic development while reinforcing cultural identity and environmental responsibility.

For communities like San Cristobalito, the recognition affirms decades of work in preserving their environment and signals a promising future in sustainable tourism. As Chiapas sets a long-term vision for conservation, San Cristobalito stands as a powerful example of what is possible when communities take the lead.