Chiapas launches tourism development committee to boost sustainable travel

Governor Eduardo Ramírez launches Chiapas State Tourism Development Committee to promote sustainable tourism, community involvement, and economic growth.

Governor Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar, alongside federal Secretary of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, has officially established the Chiapas State Tourism Development Committee (Codetech), a bold move aimed at transforming the state’s tourism sector through a sustainable and community-driven model.

Speaking from the iconic Sumidero Canyon National Park, Ramírez Aguilar said the initiative will align public authorities, private enterprise, and local communities to promote tourism that respects the environment and uplifts residents’ quality of life. The governor pledged investments in infrastructure, promotion campaigns, and tourism strategies that showcase the cultural, historical, and ecological wealth of Chiapas.

“Chiapas does not need to be invented because it was born beautiful, it just needs to be shown, and we are doing so,” Ramírez Aguilar stated. He emphasized that following a challenging period marked by violence, the state has worked to restore safety and is now prepared to welcome visitors back in greater numbers.

Codetech is expected to serve as a cornerstone of these efforts. It will oversee and guide initiatives that protect natural resources, strengthen local economies, and encourage equitable growth across communities. The committee will also play a critical role in maintaining momentum and continuity for tourism projects through strategic decision-making.

Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, head of the federal Ministry of Tourism (SECTUR), praised the governor’s vision and said Chiapas is poised to become an international symbol of Mexican culture and natural splendor. She confirmed that Codetech would support new community-based tourism experiences in line with the 2030 National Tourism Plan, which focuses on infrastructure, training, equipment, and promotional outreach.

As part of these national efforts, Rodríguez Zamora announced a collaboration with UNESCO to produce a Community Tourism Guide presented as a digital art gallery. The project aims to highlight the state’s artistic and natural assets while generating direct economic benefits for local communities. She also committed to positioning Chiapas as a venue for international conventions and fairs.

Tourism Secretary María Eugenia Culebro Pérez said the committee represents a unified vision to position tourism as a key driver of inclusive economic development. She highlighted that Codetech’s structure—bridging public, private, and social sectors—will help establish a tourism model rooted in sustainability and human well-being.

“Chiapas has everything to become a world-class destination, and this committee ensures we’re moving forward in a unified, thoughtful, and people-centered way,” Culebro Pérez said.

Mayor Ángel Torres Culebro of Tuxtla Gutiérrez echoed the sentiment, noting that Chiapas is “resurfacing” thanks to renewed safety and progressive governance. “With a humanistic vision and concrete action, Governor Ramírez has created conditions of peace, well-being, and development,” he said.

The event also featured participation from business leaders and tourism professionals, who welcomed the creation of Codetech as a milestone for tourism in the state. They agreed that a structured, strategic approach will allow Chiapas to remain competitive, while also supporting long-term sustainability goals.

Later, the governor and Rodríguez Zamora attended a symbolic ceremony presenting uniforms and training certificates to river operators of the Sumidero Canyon—an emblematic tourism destination in Chiapas. The move highlights a broader commitment to professionalize the tourism sector, enhance service standards, and improve the identity and image of local tourism workers.

During a follow-up event at the historic Exconvento de Santo Domingo in Chiapa de Corzo, Ramírez Aguilar announced financial incentives for operators who complete their certification, calling them “our calling card in Chiapas.” The gesture was met with widespread applause.

Secretary Rodríguez Zamora celebrated the initiative and named the governor Chiapas’ “tourism ambassador,” reflecting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s national tourism strategy focused on community involvement and ecotourism. She described Chiapas’ natural potential as vast and said the state is now equipped to play a leading role in the country’s tourism future.

“These actions highlight how far Chiapas has come,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “With strengthened security and social peace, we can now talk seriously about making Chiapas a national and international tourism leader.”

Secretary Culebro Pérez added that efforts to dignify the work of river operators were crucial. “Every day, they provide unforgettable experiences to visitors, and their work is central to the growth of tourism in our state.”

Mauricio Alejandro Ortiz Ruiz, representing the Chiapa de Corzo River Cooperative Societies, thanked the state for its support. “These certifications and incentives help us offer a better experience to tourists and elevate Chiapa de Corzo as a global destination,” he said.

Límbano Domínguez Román, mayor of Chiapa de Corzo—designated as a “Pueblo Mágico” for its cultural and historical importance—reaffirmed his administration’s support for tourism development. He emphasized the role of Chiapa de Corzo’s architectural, cultural, and traditional richness in creating sustainable economic opportunities.

Other notable attendees included Luis Ignacio Avendaño Bermúdez, President of the State Congress Board of Directors; Pavel Palacio Chávez, regional director for CONANP; Segundo Guillén Gordillo of the State Tourism Secretariat; Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca, Undersecretary of Police Operations; and Erika Paola Mendoza Saldaña, President of the Tourism Commission, among others.

With Codetech now in motion, Chiapas begins a new chapter in its tourism journey—one shaped by collaboration, cultural pride, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

