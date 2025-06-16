Chihuahua photo exhibition showcases city’s history through archival documents

/ Amelia Lucía Martínez, Chihuahua history, historical archives, International Archives Day, photo exhibition, Rubén Beltrán Acosta / By

Chihuahua City

A new exhibition in Chihuahua City Hall presents historic documents and photos capturing the city’s evolution. Lectures and workshops marked International Archives Day.

A new photography exhibition that explores the rich and layered history of Chihuahua through archival documents has opened at City Hall, offering visitors a visual journey through the founding and evolution of the state capital.

Titled “Through the Archives, a Journey Through the History of Chihuahua,” the exhibition was inaugurated inside the Municipal Presidency building in the heart of the city. It features a curated series of images drawn from historic documents, some dating back to the earliest days of the city’s foundation. Each piece bears witness to pivotal social, political, and cultural moments in Chihuahua’s development.

Amelia Lucía Martínez, head of the Coordination of Transparency, Open Government, and Archives, officially opened the exhibition. She was joined by city chronicler Rubén Beltrán Acosta and a group of invited guests for the ceremony, which highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory in the digital age.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through Friday, June 20, and is free to attend.

As part of the event and in celebration of International Archives Day, city authorities also hosted a workshop in the 12 de Octubre Hall. The workshop brought together students, researchers, public officials, and local residents with an interest in archival studies and history.

The program emphasized the role of archives not only as custodians of the past but also as essential tools for public transparency and information access. Speakers encouraged participants to reflect on how documents help shape the collective understanding of local identity and governance.

Two lectures anchored the workshop. The first, led by Alicia Barnard Amozurrutia, focused on the management of digital archives and the challenges of preserving documentary heritage in electronic formats. She explored evolving strategies in document organization, metadata, and accessibility, all key issues for modern-day archivists.

The second lecture, given by Rubén Beltrán Acosta, centered on the enduring value of the city’s Historical Archive. Drawing from nearly 30 years of experience chronicling Chihuahua’s past, Beltrán Acosta offered attendees personal anecdotes and insights into the discoveries and hidden stories he has encountered over the years.

He underscored the emotional and cultural significance of preserving paper-based records and encouraged attendees to view archives not as static repositories, but as living, breathing sources of truth, connection, and civic responsibility.

The event reflects a growing interest among government institutions and the general public in archival work and historic preservation. It also highlights the municipal government’s efforts to make historical resources more accessible and engaging for new generations.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect not only photographs of key documents but also explanations and historical context that reveal the stories behind the texts. Whether it’s early founding decrees, land titles, or civic records, each item provides a glimpse into how Chihuahua was shaped—and how it continues to evolve.

The exhibition is part of a broader push to promote transparency and open government through better management and dissemination of public records. Organizers hope that it will spark further dialogue about the role archives play in education, research, and civic engagement.

For residents and tourists alike, “Through the Archives” offers a rare chance to see the story of Chihuahua told through the documents that recorded it.

A new exhibition in Chihuahua City Hall presents historic documents and photos capturing the city’s evolution. Lectures and workshops marked International . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • real estate puerto vallartaHow safe is it to buy real estate in Puerto Vallarta? Jalisco’s Real Estate sector at risk: AMPI Warns Informality threatens Jalisco's booming real estate market. AMPI urges mandatory professional standards to protect consumers and secure investor trust. The president of AMPI Guadalajara, Karen Julieta Correa Cabrales, has raised alarms over the high level of informality in the region's real estate market. She warns that this lack of regulation is jeopardizing both consumer security and…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • no kings dayU.S. Citizens in Puerto Vallarta to hold “No Kings Day” Protest Today U.S. citizens in Puerto Vallarta will join a global “No Kings Day” protest today, denouncing Trump’s immigration raids and defending democratic norms. U.S. citizens residing overseas will gather today in Puerto Vallarta to participate in a global “No Kings Day” protest against President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement actions, particularly recent raids in Los Angeles, organizers…
  • tropical-storm-warning-cabo-corrientes-dalilaTropical Storm Warning Issued for Cabo Corrientes as Dalila Strengthens Offshore Cabo Corrientes is now under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions. Residents of Cabo Corrientes woke up to more urgent storm news Saturday as NOAA upgraded the area from a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning, signaling that…
  • security-reinforced-baja-california-mass-grave-homicidesAuthorities bolster security at Baja California Sur border after mass grave discovery Security heightened at Baja California’s border with Baja California Sur after eight bodies found in Bahía de los Ángeles. Recent homicides in Ensenada also prompt targeted state response. Authorities in Baja California have stepped up security along the state's southern border following the discovery of a mass grave containing eight bodies in the coastal town…
  • cancun-sargassum-arrival-cleanup-effortsCancun sargassum arrival prompts cleanup efforts on beaches Tourism in Cancun faces challenges as the Cancun sargassum arrival brings tons of seaweed ashore, but authorities ramp up cleanup with barriers, machinery and 7,500 meters of booms to keep prime beaches clear. Despite a record influx of sargassum, local officials and private operators in Cancun are intensifying cleanup operations to preserve the city’s beach…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • sargassum-home-built-for-elderly-couple-cancunSargassum Bricks Give Elderly Couple in Cancún a New Home After 50 years together and living in poverty, an elderly couple in Cancún received a sustainable home built from sargassum bricks thanks to a local entrepreneur. For over five decades, Doña Lolita and Don Chinito have shared a life together in Cancún, carving out an existence on the margins of society. The elderly couple, both…
  • When do you have to turn your clock back in MexicoMexico to Reduce Workweek to 40 Hours by 2030 in Phased Labor Reform Mexico will gradually reduce its workweek from 48 to 40 hours starting in 2026, aiming for full implementation by 2030. Labor forums begin June 19. Mexico is preparing to reduce its standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030 under a labor reform pushed by President Claudia Sheinbaum’s incoming administration. The proposal, aimed at…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top