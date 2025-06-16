Chihuahua photo exhibition showcases city’s history through archival documents

A new exhibition in Chihuahua City Hall presents historic documents and photos capturing the city’s evolution. Lectures and workshops marked International Archives Day.

A new photography exhibition that explores the rich and layered history of Chihuahua through archival documents has opened at City Hall, offering visitors a visual journey through the founding and evolution of the state capital.

Titled “Through the Archives, a Journey Through the History of Chihuahua,” the exhibition was inaugurated inside the Municipal Presidency building in the heart of the city. It features a curated series of images drawn from historic documents, some dating back to the earliest days of the city’s foundation. Each piece bears witness to pivotal social, political, and cultural moments in Chihuahua’s development.

Amelia Lucía Martínez, head of the Coordination of Transparency, Open Government, and Archives, officially opened the exhibition. She was joined by city chronicler Rubén Beltrán Acosta and a group of invited guests for the ceremony, which highlighted the importance of preserving historical memory in the digital age.

The exhibition will remain open to the public through Friday, June 20, and is free to attend.

As part of the event and in celebration of International Archives Day, city authorities also hosted a workshop in the 12 de Octubre Hall. The workshop brought together students, researchers, public officials, and local residents with an interest in archival studies and history.

The program emphasized the role of archives not only as custodians of the past but also as essential tools for public transparency and information access. Speakers encouraged participants to reflect on how documents help shape the collective understanding of local identity and governance.

Two lectures anchored the workshop. The first, led by Alicia Barnard Amozurrutia, focused on the management of digital archives and the challenges of preserving documentary heritage in electronic formats. She explored evolving strategies in document organization, metadata, and accessibility, all key issues for modern-day archivists.

The second lecture, given by Rubén Beltrán Acosta, centered on the enduring value of the city’s Historical Archive. Drawing from nearly 30 years of experience chronicling Chihuahua’s past, Beltrán Acosta offered attendees personal anecdotes and insights into the discoveries and hidden stories he has encountered over the years.

He underscored the emotional and cultural significance of preserving paper-based records and encouraged attendees to view archives not as static repositories, but as living, breathing sources of truth, connection, and civic responsibility.

The event reflects a growing interest among government institutions and the general public in archival work and historic preservation. It also highlights the municipal government’s efforts to make historical resources more accessible and engaging for new generations.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect not only photographs of key documents but also explanations and historical context that reveal the stories behind the texts. Whether it’s early founding decrees, land titles, or civic records, each item provides a glimpse into how Chihuahua was shaped—and how it continues to evolve.

The exhibition is part of a broader push to promote transparency and open government through better management and dissemination of public records. Organizers hope that it will spark further dialogue about the role archives play in education, research, and civic engagement.

For residents and tourists alike, “Through the Archives” offers a rare chance to see the story of Chihuahua told through the documents that recorded it.