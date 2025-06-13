Circuito Excelencia Charra Zacatecas Welcomes Top Riders in Phase 3

Circuito Excelencia Charra Zacatecas returns July 16–20 at the Monumental Charro Ring with 500 competitors, 45 teams, top escaramuzas and a lively fair celebrating Mexico’s equestrian heritage.

From July 16 to 20, the Monumental Charro Ring “Antonio Aguilar Barraza” in Zacatecas will host the third phase of the Circuito Excelencia Charra, drawing more than 500 competitors from across Mexico and right here at home. Forty-five teams—36 of the nation’s best and the nine leading teams from Zacatecas—will test their skills in 15 high-level charreadas. Nine state escaramuzas will add flair and precision to the event with their choreographed horseback routines.

Teams renowned for their mastery of traditional Mexican rodeo will vie for top honors. Among those confirmed are El Soyate, RG2, Tamaulepecos, Tres Regalos and Villa Oro. Riders will compete across six divisions—professional, intermediate, amateur, infantil, juvenil and femenil—culminating in the much-anticipated coleadero de excelencia, where horse and rider work in perfect sync to bring down steers.

Beyond the competitions, the event will transform the grounds into a vibrant fair. Guests can explore stalls featuring handcrafted saddlery and custom tailoring, enjoy a food corridor showcasing regional specialties, and mingle in a festive atmosphere that celebrates Zacatecas’s rich heritage. Exhibitors will showcase the craftsmanship that underpins charrería, offering everything from leather goods to traditional attire.

Ticket sales open July 1 through TopTickets, giving locals and visitors alike the chance to secure seats for this showcase of Mexico’s national sport. Organizers expect strong demand, as this marks the first time the Excelencia Charra circuit arrives in Zacatecas.

“This is a milestone for our state,” said Le Roy Barragán Ocampo, Secretary of Tourism. “Governor David Monreal Ávila directed us to bring major events that drive economic growth. Hosting the third phase of the Circuito Excelencia Charra will boost tourism and highlight Zacatecas’s hospitality.”

Jorge Rojo Lugo, president of the Circuito Excelencia Charra, praised the collaboration. “We’re grateful to the state government and the people of Zacatecas,” he said. “Their warmth and enthusiasm set the stage for a world-class event.”

As the calendar turns to mid-July, anticipation is growing. Families, charro enthusiasts and cultural tourists will converge on the Lienzo Charro Monumental to witness the sport at its finest. Whether you come for the competition, the crafts or the cuisine, the Circuito Excelencia Charra Zacatecas promises five days of tradition, skill and celebration.