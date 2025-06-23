Civilian Killed and Police Officer Injured in Late-Night Shooting Near San José Temple in Mazatlán

/ By

Mazatlán

A civilian was killed and an off-duty police officer injured in a shooting near the San José Temple in Mazatlán’s Historic Center late Sunday night, June 22.

A civilian was killed and a municipal police officer injured in a shooting that erupted just meters from the San José Temple in Mazatlán’s Historic Center late Sunday night, June 22.

The first reports of the incident came in at approximately 11:40 p.m., after gunfire was heard near the Plazuela de Los Leones, a popular square in the heart of the city. Officers from the Public Security Secretariat of the port city were dispatched and quickly confirmed the violent events.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of José María Ceniceros and Cadete Virgilio Uribe streets, where two individuals were found with gunshot wounds. Red Cross paramedics responded to the scene and confirmed that one of the victims—a civilian—had died.

The deceased has not yet been identified. Authorities reported that he was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of the attack. His body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) for a legal autopsy and identification, where it will be held for claiming by relatives.

The second victim was identified as Ramón Humberto, an active member of the Mazatlán Municipal Police who was reportedly off duty at the time of the shooting. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital to receive medical attention. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Following the shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies secured the crime scene. Investigative officers and forensic experts from the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office launched an inquiry into the events, gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

No arrests have been reported as of Monday morning, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The location of the shooting—in the historic downtown district and near a religious landmark—has raised public concern over growing violence in tourist-frequented areas of Mazatlán.

Local authorities have not released an official statement regarding the status of the investigation or whether the police officer was targeted or caught in the crossfire.

A civilian was killed and an off-duty police officer injured in a shooting near the San José Temple in Mazatlán . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
Scroll to Top