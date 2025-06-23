Civilian Killed and Police Officer Injured in Late-Night Shooting Near San José Temple in Mazatlán

A civilian was killed and an off-duty police officer injured in a shooting near the San José Temple in Mazatlán’s Historic Center late Sunday night, June 22.

The first reports of the incident came in at approximately 11:40 p.m., after gunfire was heard near the Plazuela de Los Leones, a popular square in the heart of the city. Officers from the Public Security Secretariat of the port city were dispatched and quickly confirmed the violent events.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of José María Ceniceros and Cadete Virgilio Uribe streets, where two individuals were found with gunshot wounds. Red Cross paramedics responded to the scene and confirmed that one of the victims—a civilian—had died.

The deceased has not yet been identified. Authorities reported that he was wearing a black shirt, blue shorts, and black and white tennis shoes at the time of the attack. His body was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service (SEMEFO) for a legal autopsy and identification, where it will be held for claiming by relatives.

The second victim was identified as Ramón Humberto, an active member of the Mazatlán Municipal Police who was reportedly off duty at the time of the shooting. He sustained injuries and was rushed to a local hospital to receive medical attention. His current condition has not been disclosed.

Following the shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies secured the crime scene. Investigative officers and forensic experts from the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office launched an inquiry into the events, gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

No arrests have been reported as of Monday morning, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

The location of the shooting—in the historic downtown district and near a religious landmark—has raised public concern over growing violence in tourist-frequented areas of Mazatlán.

Local authorities have not released an official statement regarding the status of the investigation or whether the police officer was targeted or caught in the crossfire.