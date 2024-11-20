Coca-Cola Caravan to Spark Holiday Cheer in Puerto Vallarta This December

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – One of the most eagerly awaited events of the Christmas season, the Coca-Cola Caravan, is set to bring festive cheer to Puerto Vallarta this December. Organized by the Mexican Coca-Cola Industry, the Coca-Cola Caravan has become a symbol of holiday joy and togetherness, reinforcing bonds among friends and loved ones. Its festive floats, dazzling lights, and cheerful music have made it a beloved tradition nationwide, and this year’s event promises to be no exception.