Colima volcano alert continues with passive degassing

Colima volcano remains on alert amid passive degassing and cloudy conditions, with ash trajectory modeled toward the Pacific over the next 24 hours. “Colima volcano alert” persists as authorities monitor wind patterns and weather impacts.

Authorities continue to monitor the Colima volcano, officially known as the Volcán de Fuego de Colima, which remains in a passive degassing phase today, June 12, 2025. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) updates its daily volcanic activity bulletin, confirming that no explosive activity has been recorded but emphasizing the need for ongoing vigilance.

The SMN reports that the volcano’s summit is shrouded by mostly cloudy skies, hindering direct observations of vapor, gas, or ash emissions. Satellite imagery over the past hours has shown precipitation under 5 mm, further complicating visibility of any minor exhalations.

A virtual atmospheric sounding based on the GFS model at 06:00 local time in Manzanillo indicates northeast winds at 37 km/h at 5,000 m altitude, decreasing to 27 km/h between 5,000 and 7,000 m, and shifting to north-northwest at 19 km/h above 7,000 m. These wind profiles are critical for predicting the movement of gas and any fine ash should passive exhalations occur.

The Hysplit dispersion model run by CONAGUA-CGSMN assumes a possible gas or ash emission at 500 m above the volcanic cone (3,839 m above mean sea level). It forecasts plume trajectories toward the west-southwest, affecting northeast, north, northwest, and western sectors of Colima state, as well as southern zones of Jalisco, before moving over the Pacific Ocean during the first 12-hour window (14:00–02:00 local). For the following 12 hours (02:00–14:00 local), the model predicts continued dispersion over the Pacific, where emissions would dissipate.

The Volcán Nevado de Colima National Park, established on September 5, 1936, spans 6,554.75 hectares under Lázaro Cárdenas’s administration. It protects both the Fuego and Nevado summits and supports diverse ecosystems—from pine-oak forests on its slopes to semi-tropical zones at lower elevations. While Fuego ranks among Mexico’s most active volcanoes, Popocatépetl is considered more dangerous due to its proximity to populated areas. Park authorities allow regulated hiking, camping, and viewing at designated lookout points.

Geologically, Colima is a stratovolcano composed of multiple lava and sedimentary rock layers, including Jurassic to Cretaceous limestones and granitic formations up to the Quaternary. Its complex history and frequent activity draw scientific and recreational interest but also underscore the importance of continuous monitoring by the SMN and university research centers.

Residents and visitors in surrounding communities should stay informed through official channels and heed any advisories. Although current activity remains passive, changing weather or seismic conditions can alter the volcano’s behavior with little warning.