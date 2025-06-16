Colombian man swept away in Tapachula storm found dead two days later

Esteven Buitrago González, a Colombian national swept into a sewer during Tapachula’s Friday night storm, was found dead Sunday morning over a kilometer from where he vanished.

The body of Colombian national Esteven Buitrago González was recovered Sunday morning after an intense two-day search following his disappearance during Friday night’s violent storm that lashed the southern Mexican city of Tapachula.

According to security officials, the 37-year-old man was found along the bank of a stream in Ejido Llano La Lima—roughly 1.2 kilometers from the Cafetales neighborhood, where he was last seen being sucked into a storm drain. Buitrago was reportedly trying to clear a clogged sewer to prevent rainwater from flooding local homes when he was overwhelmed by the surge.

The tragic discovery came after nearly 48 hours of searching by relatives, neighbors, and coordinated emergency services, including Grupo SAE, Civil Protection teams, and local police. Volunteers joined the effort across multiple neighborhoods south of the city, where floodwaters had reshaped terrain and swallowed vehicles.

Friday night’s storm, which struck on June 13, brought torrential rains and strong winds, leaving widespread destruction across Tapachula. Streets became rivers, homes flooded, trees were uprooted, and power outages plunged neighborhoods into darkness.

Tapachula Civil Protection reported rainfall totaling approximately 80 millimeters. The downpour was attributed to the convergence of a low-pressure channel, Tropical Wave 03, and a monsoon trough—all of which combined to produce intense atmospheric instability in the region.

In response to the storm, emergency brigades were deployed throughout the city to aid affected families. Their efforts included clearing downed trees from roads, removing debris, and unclogging drainage systems to prevent further flooding.

The storm’s impact was especially severe in the Soconusco region. On Sunday, authorities issued a yellow alert—the fifth level on a seven-point scale—warning of possible rainfall up to 150 millimeters. The Civil Protection Early Warning System stated the alert was necessary due to the continued threat of heavy rain across Chiapas.

Other regions bracing for significant rainfall include the Zoque Valley, the Lacandon Jungle, the Frailesca Valley, the Sierra Mariscal, and the Isthmus-Coast. These areas could see rainfall of up to 75 millimeters in the coming days, with continued risk of flash flooding, landslides, and infrastructure damage.

Authorities have urged residents to avoid flooded areas, stay indoors during storms, and report any blockages or safety risks to municipal emergency services.

Buitrago’s death has sparked renewed calls for improved drainage infrastructure in Tapachula’s vulnerable neighborhoods, many of which struggle with overwhelmed sewage systems during the rainy season.

His body was taken by local authorities for forensic examination. Family members are receiving support from local officials and the Colombian consulate, which has been notified of the death.

Municipal officials said they are continuing to monitor weather conditions and are prepared to mobilize additional resources if further storms develop in the coming days.