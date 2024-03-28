Compostela-Las Varas Section of the Vía Corta to Puerto Vallarta Officially Opens After More Than a Decade of Construction

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Mota-Engil México has announced the completion and opening of a 29-kilometer stretch of the Jala-Vallarta highway between Compostela and Las Varas in Nayarit, offering access to an estimated one million vacationers heading to the Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta for the Holy Week. This strategic move, timed with the onset of Easter holidays, is expected to significantly enhance the economic and tourism landscape of the region.