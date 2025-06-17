Coordinated Arson Attacks on OXXO Stores Rock Juchitán, Oaxaca After Arrests of Criminal Cell Members

/ arson, criminal cell, Juchitán, Organized Crime, Oxxo, security operations, violence in Oaxaca / By

Oaxaca

Two OXXO stores in Juchitán, Oaxaca, were set on fire in coordinated attacks following the arrest of relatives of criminal leader “Commander Cromo,” escalating a wave of violence in the region.

Two OXXO convenience stores in Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, were set ablaze Monday afternoon in what officials describe as a coordinated attack. The incidents came just hours after authorities announced the arrest of two relatives of a known criminal figure, triggering a violent backlash that left the city in chaos and fear.

The attacks occurred in the Cheguigo and Zapandú neighborhoods, both hit in quick succession. In each case, armed men arrived at the OXXO locations, opened fire, and then set the stores on fire. Multiple people were injured, some suffering nervous breakdowns amid the violence, and the response from emergency services was swift yet underscored by the community’s deep anxiety.

Armed Men Attack First Store in Cheguigo

The first arson attack was reported at the OXXO on Saúl Martínez Street at the corner of Cuauhtémoc Street in the Eighth Section of Cheguigo. According to witnesses, a vehicle carrying armed men arrived at the store, where they fired weapons at the building before igniting it.

Local residents described a scene of panic. Neighbors fled their homes, businesses closed abruptly, and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, while police cordoned off the area for investigation.

Second Attack Minutes Later in Zapandú

Just minutes later, a second OXXO location was attacked on Mariano Abasolo Street at the corner of De la Rosa Street in the Infonavit Zapandú neighborhood. This time, the assailants reportedly arrived on motorcycles, assaulted an employee inside the store, then doused the establishment with fuel and set it on fire.

The flames consumed much of the building before being brought under control. The similarity in methods between the two attacks suggests coordination and intent to provoke fear and destabilize the area.

Prosecutor’s Office Links Violence to Arrests

According to the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office, the attacks are believed to be a direct retaliation for the arrest of two key figures connected to a regional criminal cell led by a man known as “Commander Cromo.”

The detainees, identified only by their initials—CISS and TSM—are reportedly the sister and father of Commander Cromo. Their arrests were part of a larger ongoing security effort in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec known as Operation Saber. The Prosecutor’s Office noted that with these detentions, 60 high-priority targets have been apprehended.

Shortly after the arrests, the state government reported that attacks had been carried out not only on the OXXO stores but that transportation companies in the region were also receiving threats.

Government Launches Joint Security Operation

The Security Roundtable, which coordinates actions among various levels of government, announced the deployment of a joint operation to stabilize the situation in Juchitán. The effort includes support from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

Authorities are focused on containing any further violence and ensuring the safety of civilians in the area. Despite this, residents remain tense. Many merchants have closed early for the day, and use of public transportation has decreased significantly amid growing fears.

Community Living in Fear

Juchitán has long been a symbol of resilience in Oaxaca, but in recent years it has become emblematic of the state’s deepening security crisis. The city has endured a wave of violence including extortion, armed attacks, and public executions—most tied to organized crime.

This latest outbreak of violence has only intensified the fear felt across the community. Families report staying indoors, public plazas sit nearly empty, and the mood is one of growing despair. The escalating criminal activity reflects both a struggle for territorial control and a worsening socio-economic environment.

Historically vulnerable to natural disasters and political unrest, Juchitán now faces the added burden of unchecked criminal influence. Many residents feel abandoned by the state and are increasingly desperate for lasting solutions.

As authorities work to identify and neutralize the remaining elements of Commander Cromo’s criminal network, the attacks on OXXO stores serve as a stark warning: the battle for security in Oaxaca is far from over.

Two OXXO stores in Juchitán, Oaxaca, were set on fire in coordinated attacks following the arrest of relatives of criminal leader . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • potential-tropical-cyclone-five-southern-mexico-hurricane-forecastPotential Tropical Cyclone Five Could Become Hurricane Before Making Landfall in Southern Mexico Potential Tropical Cyclone Five may strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico, bringing dangerous winds, heavy rains, and life-threatening flooding. Potential Tropical Cyclone Five is gaining strength and organization off the Pacific coast of Guatemala and is forecast to become a hurricane as it approaches southern Mexico by Wednesday or Thursday, according…
  • no-kings-day-protest-mexico-city-2025Mexico City joins global ‘No Kings Day’ protests Demonstrators in Mexico City took part in No Kings Day to denounce Trump’s use of military force and demand respect for migrant communities in the United States. Dozens of protesters marched through the streets of Mexico City on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a global demonstration denouncing authoritarianism in the United States and…
  • A Strong Peso-Dollar Exchange Rate Could Shift Mexican Real Estate Pricing TrendMexico’s Real Estate Market Booms as Foreign Buyers Rush to Invest Mexico’s real estate market is surging as foreign buyers seek affordable homes and high ROI in hotspots like Puerto Vallarta. Find out what’s fueling the boom. A surge in international interest is rapidly transforming Mexico’s property market, turning popular tourist towns into high-demand real estate hubs. With a mix of affordability, lifestyle appeal, and growing…
  • heavy-rains-flooding-queretaro-june-2025Heavy rains cause flooding and road closures in Querétaro Intense rainfall in Querétaro led to river overflows, flooded streets, and road closures over the weekend. Authorities are monitoring river levels and urging residents to stay alert. Intense rainfall over the weekend caused flooding and mobility disruptions across several areas of Querétaro, as rivers overflowed and drainage systems failed under pressure. While no serious injuries…
  • mexico-50-peso-silver-coin-2025Mexico’s New 50-Peso Silver Coin Will Celebrate Pre-Hispanic Cultures Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies announced 20 new silver coins, including a 50-peso piece honoring pre-Hispanic cultures, set to enter circulation in November 2025. In a move to celebrate and preserve Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, the Chamber of Deputies announced the upcoming circulation of 20 new silver coins, including a striking 50-peso piece that will be…
  • skydiver-rescued-puerto-vallarta-palm-treeSkydiver rescued after getting stuck in Puerto Vallarta palm tree A skydiver from Monterrey was rescued after becoming trapped in a palm tree in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities confirm he suffered only minor injuries. Authorities in Puerto Vallarta responded to an unusual emergency on Monday afternoon after a skydiver became trapped in a palm tree in a condominium complex near the beach. The incident prompted a…
  • puerto vallarta cruisesPuerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal Puerto Vallarta’s port prepares to expand its docks to accommodate larger cruise ships, with new infrastructure and tourism projects planned to boost economic growth. Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for major upgrades at its maritime terminal, with the expansion of three docks aimed at keeping pace with the cruise industry’s growing shift toward larger vessels.…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top