Coordinated Arson Attacks on OXXO Stores Rock Juchitán, Oaxaca After Arrests of Criminal Cell Members

Two OXXO stores in Juchitán, Oaxaca, were set on fire in coordinated attacks following the arrest of relatives of criminal leader “Commander Cromo,” escalating a wave of violence in the region.

Two OXXO convenience stores in Juchitán de Zaragoza, Oaxaca, were set ablaze Monday afternoon in what officials describe as a coordinated attack. The incidents came just hours after authorities announced the arrest of two relatives of a known criminal figure, triggering a violent backlash that left the city in chaos and fear.

The attacks occurred in the Cheguigo and Zapandú neighborhoods, both hit in quick succession. In each case, armed men arrived at the OXXO locations, opened fire, and then set the stores on fire. Multiple people were injured, some suffering nervous breakdowns amid the violence, and the response from emergency services was swift yet underscored by the community’s deep anxiety.

Armed Men Attack First Store in Cheguigo

The first arson attack was reported at the OXXO on Saúl Martínez Street at the corner of Cuauhtémoc Street in the Eighth Section of Cheguigo. According to witnesses, a vehicle carrying armed men arrived at the store, where they fired weapons at the building before igniting it.

Local residents described a scene of panic. Neighbors fled their homes, businesses closed abruptly, and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze, while police cordoned off the area for investigation.

Second Attack Minutes Later in Zapandú

Just minutes later, a second OXXO location was attacked on Mariano Abasolo Street at the corner of De la Rosa Street in the Infonavit Zapandú neighborhood. This time, the assailants reportedly arrived on motorcycles, assaulted an employee inside the store, then doused the establishment with fuel and set it on fire.

The flames consumed much of the building before being brought under control. The similarity in methods between the two attacks suggests coordination and intent to provoke fear and destabilize the area.

Prosecutor’s Office Links Violence to Arrests

According to the Oaxaca State Attorney General’s Office, the attacks are believed to be a direct retaliation for the arrest of two key figures connected to a regional criminal cell led by a man known as “Commander Cromo.”

The detainees, identified only by their initials—CISS and TSM—are reportedly the sister and father of Commander Cromo. Their arrests were part of a larger ongoing security effort in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec known as Operation Saber. The Prosecutor’s Office noted that with these detentions, 60 high-priority targets have been apprehended.

Shortly after the arrests, the state government reported that attacks had been carried out not only on the OXXO stores but that transportation companies in the region were also receiving threats.

Government Launches Joint Security Operation

The Security Roundtable, which coordinates actions among various levels of government, announced the deployment of a joint operation to stabilize the situation in Juchitán. The effort includes support from the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Guard, and the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

Authorities are focused on containing any further violence and ensuring the safety of civilians in the area. Despite this, residents remain tense. Many merchants have closed early for the day, and use of public transportation has decreased significantly amid growing fears.

Community Living in Fear

Juchitán has long been a symbol of resilience in Oaxaca, but in recent years it has become emblematic of the state’s deepening security crisis. The city has endured a wave of violence including extortion, armed attacks, and public executions—most tied to organized crime.

This latest outbreak of violence has only intensified the fear felt across the community. Families report staying indoors, public plazas sit nearly empty, and the mood is one of growing despair. The escalating criminal activity reflects both a struggle for territorial control and a worsening socio-economic environment.

Historically vulnerable to natural disasters and political unrest, Juchitán now faces the added burden of unchecked criminal influence. Many residents feel abandoned by the state and are increasingly desperate for lasting solutions.

As authorities work to identify and neutralize the remaining elements of Commander Cromo’s criminal network, the attacks on OXXO stores serve as a stark warning: the battle for security in Oaxaca is far from over.