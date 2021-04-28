Coronavirus in Mexico: April 28, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health reported 3,592 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, bringing the total to 2,333,126 registered infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Likewise, the federal agency reported that the number of deaths rose to 215,547 after 434 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the epidemic in Mexico, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, detailed that from week 14 to 15 of 2021 a decrease of 21% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) nationwide.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic in the country is made up of 23,462 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 14 to 27).

In addition, according to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, and Tabasco (more than 1,000). In contrast, Chiapas, Nayarit, and Campeche have the lowest number of infections of this type: 106, 95, and 94 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect on Monday and will be in effect until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red”; six entities will remain in “green”: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow”, 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

According to what was reported by Alomía, until this Tuesday there is a -79% reduction in bed occupancy nationwide (both general care and with a ventilator).

Of the 31,178 general beds for patients requiring hospitalization for COVID-19, 3,957 (13%) are occupied nationwide. According to the health unit, all entities of the country have an occupancy below 30% in general beds reserved for COVID-19 patients.

While of the 11,029 beds with ventilators for the most critical patients due to the disease, 2,064 (19%) are occupied in the country. In this type of bed, the secretariat reported that Mexico City, Chihuahua, and Tabasco have an occupancy between 30% and 49%, while the rest of the country maintains lower occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

In Mexico, 16,687,189 vaccines against coronavirus have been applied, out of a total of more than 22.1 million received from six different laboratories. Yesterday 292,988 doses were applied.

However, there are only 6,096,954 people who have received their full vaccination schedule (two doses).

According to the report, 813,264 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; likewise, 480,307 teachers and 4,803,383 older adults nationwide have received their full vaccinations.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,682 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 403 deaths. This means the city registered 10 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 63 active cases (3 more than yesterday), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.