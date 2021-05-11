Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 11, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,769 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered five more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

However, Jalisco reports a total of 7,330 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and 11 new cases in the past 24-hours, twice the number of cases being reported by the Federal Government.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico

On May 10, the Ministry of Health reported the lowest number of new infections in a year: 704 new cases in 24 hours, thus raising the total number to 2,366,496 accumulated infections.

On April 19, 2020, 764 new cases were reported in one day, when a total of 8,261 infections were only recorded throughout the country.

Health authorities reported that after registering 104 new deaths in the past 24-hours, the total number of deaths amounted to 219,089 since the beginning of the pandemic

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Ricardo Cortés, director of Health Promotion, explained that the contagion curve at the national level has been down for 16 weeks, with a decrease of 17% in the past week.

The epidemic at the national level is made up of 18,020 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 27 to May 10). Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (over 1,000).

Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, warned that Quintana Roo is the only entity where there have been five weeks of increase in coronavirus cases.

Chiapas, Tlaxcala, and Campeche have the lowest number of active cases: 92, 85, and 84 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the new colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect yesterday and will be in effect until May 23, where for the sixth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red” (maximum risk); 14 entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 15 entities: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, Morelos, Yucatán, State of Mexico and Mexico City; and in “orange” (high risk) three: Chihuahua, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.