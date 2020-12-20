Coronavirus on the rise in Jalisco: Second consecutive day of more than a thousand cases reported

This Saturday, more than a thousand new infections by COVID-19 were reported for the second time in Jalisco with a new record of 1,158 cases in a single day, bringing the total to 131,250 infections. Friday also added just over 1,000 new cases. The government acknowledges the number of infections is likely much greater than being reported.

In addition, more than 40 deaths were reported for the second day, with 42 this Saturday; on Friday there were 46. Currently, 5,444 people have died from COVID-19 in Jalisco, more than those registered by entire countries such as China, Greece, Panama, Croatia, Israel, Honduras, or Japan.

The capital city of Guadalajara has exceeded two thousand deaths, the municipality where there are more deaths in the state.

Without specifying the number of active cases, the Jalisco Health Secretariat only reported that there were patients in 100 of the 125 municipalities in the state. Jalisco no longer reports the total number of active cases, meaning people who are currently contagious or with symptoms within the last 14-days.

The Ministry of Health urged the population to avoid meetings and crowds in order to reduce the incidence of infections, however, the government has shown no appetite for restrictions or business closings.

In Puerto Vallarta, Oscars bar still has the yearly New Years Eve bash scheduled, a party hosted by Will Gorges, that gathers thousands of LGBT members each year to celebrate the new year. Gorges website is still offering tickets and no indication they plan to cancel the event as COVID-19 reaches record numbers in the last weeks of December.

This year’s mega-event during a pandemic is being sponsored and promoted by Ritmos Beach Cafe, Coral Spa, GayPV Magazine, Danniel Van Teese, Piazzetta, Applegate Realtors, Concept 180, MoJo Toronto, and View Resto and Deck, according to the event’s website.

The City of Puerto Vallarta has cancelled all city sponsored events for New Year’s Eve, in accordance with Government orders.

“In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSJ advises staying in public spaces for a short time, using the mask properly (it can reduce the risk of contagion by up to 90 percent), avoid closed places or crowds, maintain a distance of 1.5 meters between people, and wash hands frequently with soap and water or use 70 percent alcohol-based gel,” this according to the State Government.