COVID-19 in Mexico: 1,378 confirmed cases and 37 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Mexico rose to 1,378 this Wednesday.

During the daily press conference from the National Palace, the Ministry of Health reported that 37 deaths have also been registered, eight in the last 24 hours.

42% of the confirmed cases are women and 58% are men. Among the fatal victims of the condition, 86% are male and 14% are female.

In addition, there are 3,827 suspected of being infected. So far, 82% of COVID-19 patients are outpatients and 18% have required hospitalization.

The Mexican government decreed this Monday a health emergency due to force majeure in one of the most decisive steps of the André Manuel López Obrador administration to confront the COVID-19 epidemic. In addition, the suspension of all non-essential activities, including those federal agencies, was extended until April 29.

Schools at all levels and an important part of the private sector also echoed these indications, which seek to mitigate and reduce the number of infections in the country, so as not to saturate the Mexican health system.

This Wednesday, in an unprecedented event since its foundation almost three decades ago, the National Electoral Institute ( INE ) postponed until further notice the state elections in Hidalgo and Coahuila, which would be held next Sunday, June 7, due to the coronavirus health emergency.

The INE exercised the power to order local elections to temporarily pause the process “until the health sector authorities indicate that the health security conditions have been restored,” according to the president of the General Council, Lorenzo Córdova.

When the conditions allow for a return to normality, the INE, in conjunction with the local electoral authorities, will establish the new date for election day. “If possible, in late July or early August,” Córdova said.