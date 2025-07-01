Political shift and environmental pushback stall Cozumel’s fourth cruise ship dock project

Quintana Roo

Cozumel’s fourth cruise ship dock project faces collapse as political support fades and environmental groups challenge its permits and ecological impact.

Cozumel’s controversial fourth cruise ship dock project is now considered “practically dead,” according to leading environmentalists, as shifting political tides and growing ecological concerns have put the initiative on indefinite hold. Once touted as a key piece of Mexico’s post-pandemic economic recovery strategy, the project now finds itself under federal scrutiny and without the broad support it previously enjoyed.

Adrián Villegas, oceanologist and prominent member of the Cozumel Island Citizen Collective, confirmed that the political climate has drastically altered the project’s trajectory. “The issue is already on the radar of the Presidency of the Republic, of Alicia Bárcena at Semarnat, and of Profepa,” he said. “The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which had already been authorized, is now under review.”

The pier, slated to be built near the Villablanca coral reef, has faced years of opposition from local activists who argue the development poses significant ecological and social threats. Despite these warnings, the project had previously been endorsed by local officials from Morena and the Green Ecologist Party as a way to boost tourism revenue.

That support has now all but vanished. Villegas explained that “those same voices who supported the pier three years ago are now openly opposing it,” referring to local deputies and senators who have reversed their positions. The shift is largely attributed to the growing political cost of backing the project, which activists say could alienate environmentally conscious voters and communities.

Complaints and Investigations Underway

The project, which was granted an environmental resolution in December 2021, is now under formal review following a complaint filed with Profepa. Activists allege falsehoods in the preparation of the EIS, specifically regarding the biological characterization of the affected marine zone.

“We’re finalizing a technical study that shows the EIS downplayed the impact on the Villablanca reef,” said Villegas. “This reef is vital—it’s a collector of genetic resources and connects directly with the Cozumel Reefs National Park, a federally protected area.”

According to Villegas, the study will prove that the project developers provided false or misleading information about the robustness of the marine ecosystem where the pier would be constructed. He stressed that the reef hosts a diverse and fragile community of marine flora and fauna that would be endangered by construction and cruise traffic.

Activists have already collected more than 1,000 valid signatures opposing the project, certified by the National Electoral Institute. These signatures were included in the complaint filed with Profepa, which triggered the formal review process.

Semarnat Responds

On June 19, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) issued a statement confirming that the environmental authorization for the fourth dock—originally granted in December 2021 to Muelles del Caribe—would undergo a full review.

“The Ministry will conduct a study to assess the project based on current regulations, the protection of the reef ecosystem, and the public’s right to a healthy environment,” the agency announced.

Semarnat’s statement also noted that the project has yet to secure all necessary federal, state, and municipal permits and concessions. This means that, despite the previously granted EIS, the project lacks the full legal backing required for construction to begin.

Future Uncertain

While the project is not officially canceled, environmentalists believe its prospects are dim. “This current political situation makes the project practically dead due to the political cost that maintaining it would entail,” said Villegas. However, he warned that there are still whispers in political circles about potentially relocating the pier to another area on the island.

Such a move would likely provoke renewed protests. The stance of Cozumel’s environmental groups remains firm: a fourth cruise ship dock is unnecessary. With three operational docks already handling cruise ship arrivals, activists argue that further expansion would tip the ecological balance of the island and jeopardize long-term sustainability.

As Cozumel navigates the aftermath of tourism-driven development, the conflict over the fourth dock stands as a critical example of the growing tension between economic ambition and environmental responsibility in Mexico’s coastal regions.

