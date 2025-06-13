Tropical Storm Watch Cabo Corrientes Signals Possible Storm Conditions

Tropical Storm Watch Cabo Corrientes alerts residents to possible storm conditions within 48 hours as Dalila gains strength offshore, urging coastal communities to prepare and stay informed.

Residents along the coast north of Playa Perula up to Cabo Corrientes woke to a Tropical Storm Watch on Friday morning as Tropical Depression Four-E spins offshore, poised to strengthen into what is expected to become Tropical Storm Dalila. The watch covers the stretch of shoreline where tropical storm conditions—sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph—are possible within 48 hours, and it marks the first direct advisory for Cabo Corrientes this season.

Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Four-E, centered about 150 miles south of Manzanillo as of 9 AM CST, was moving north-northwest at 10 mph and carrying maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, with higher gusts. “Strengthening is expected during the next couple of days,” the center noted, forecasting Tropical Depression Four-E will reach tropical storm strength later today as it skirts parallel to the southwestern Mexican coast.

Under the Tropical Storm Watch, coastal communities from just north of Playa Perula through Cabo Corrientes should prepare for possible tropical storm force winds and life-threatening surf conditions by Saturday. High waves and rip currents will build along beaches, and mariners have been advised to secure small vessels and heed shipping restrictions.

Local civil protection offices in Jalisco and neighboring states have already activated emergency operations centers. Shelters have opened in vulnerable coastal towns, and rescue teams stand ready to deploy. Authorities are urging residents to clear rain gutters, secure loose outdoor items, charge mobile devices, and review family emergency plans.

Meanwhile, to the southeast, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect from Lázaro Cárdenas to Playa Perula, where tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. Farther east, from Lázaro Cárdenas to Tecpan de Galeana, another Tropical Storm Watch covers areas that may see high winds and heavy rainfall by early weekend.

Heavy rain, estimated at 2 to 4 inches with localized totals up to 6 inches, is forecast across parts of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima through the weekend. Flooding and mudslides are possible in mountainous terrain and river valleys. Conagua projects that Dalila will unleash very heavy rainfall—75 to 150 mm—in Guerrero and Michoacán, with strong showers extending inland into Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, and Tlaxcala.

Cabo Corrientes residents should watch for rapidly rising tides and coastal flooding as swells of 2.5 to 3.5 meters pound western Jalisco beaches. “Waves generated by Tropical Depression Four-E will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days,” the NOAA update warns, highlighting life-threatening surf and rip current risks.

On the forecast track, Dalila is expected to remain offshore but close enough to produce direct impacts along the coastline. A northwesterly turn is anticipated by Sunday, steering the system over cooler waters and weakening its intensity before it veers away. However, the timing of that turn will determine whether storm-force winds reach Cabo Corrientes or stay confined to warning zones farther south.

Officials remind the public that a watch does not guarantee storm-strength winds, only that they are possible within 48 hours. Residents should monitor updates from the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional and the National Hurricane Center, and follow instructions from local protection agencies without delay.

As Mexico enters the heart of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, the early appearance of Dalila underscores the need for coastal communities to stay vigilant. With storm season still ramping up, preparedness now can save lives later.

