DIF Oaxaca opens collection centers for families affected by Hurricane Erika

Following Hurricane Erick’s impact, DIF Oaxaca opens donation centers to collect food, clothing, and emergency supplies for families in the hardest-hit regions.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Erick, which left a trail of damage across several regions of Oaxaca, local authorities have launched an emergency relief campaign to support affected families—particularly those in vulnerable communities. The State Civil Protection Council, through the state’s social welfare agency DIF Oaxaca, is now coordinating recovery efforts and collecting urgently needed supplies.

Hurricane Erick battered parts of the Costa, Istmo de Tehuantepec, and Sierra Sur, where flooding, landslides, and wind damage have disrupted daily life and displaced residents. In response, DIF Oaxaca has activated collection centers in the state capital to gather essential items for distribution to those impacted by the storm.

Donation centers are now open at the following locations in Oaxaca City:

DIF Oaxaca Headquarters – Vicente Guerrero 114, Colonia Miguel Alemán Valdés

– Vicente Guerrero 114, Colonia Miguel Alemán Valdés Palacio de Gobierno – Valerio Trujano (no number)

– Valerio Trujano (no number) DIF Gas Station (Fonapas) – Calzada Héroes de Chapultepec 812

The centers operate daily from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, accepting a variety of items that will be delivered to families who lost homes, possessions, or access to basic services. Donations needed include:

Non-perishable food and bottled water

Personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies

Infant formula, baby food, and diapers

Sealed, in-date medications

Pet food

DIF Oaxaca is also collecting emergency response items such as:

Rain boots, ponchos, and helmets

Handheld flashlights, batteries, and power banks

Basic tools like shovels and picks

Sleeping mats, blankets, and stackable chairs

Electrolyte beverages and powdered drink mixes

New clothing and footwear for children and adults

First aid supplies

“This is a critical time for many families who are facing immense challenges after the storm,” said a spokesperson from DIF Oaxaca. “We’re calling on the people of Oaxaca to come together in solidarity and help those in need begin to rebuild.”

The emergency aid effort was formalized during an extraordinary session of the State Committee for the Attention of Population in Emergency Conditions (APCE), where state and municipal DIF committees coordinated response strategies. Relief efforts will prioritize areas with the greatest damage and the highest concentration of affected families.

Authorities continue assessing the storm’s impact and identifying urgent needs on the ground. In the meantime, donations from the public remain vital to ensuring a swift and effective recovery process for the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Erick.

For updates on how to help or where to receive aid, residents are encouraged to follow official social media channels from DIF Oaxaca and the State Civil Protection Council.