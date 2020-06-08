Director of IMSS, and close ally of the Mexican President tests positive for COVID-19

The head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, reported through his social networks that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The official announced that at the point of the diagnosis he began to perform the tasks of his position remotely. In addition to following the medical instructions given by health professionals who work at the institute he directs.

“I want to report that today I tested positive for COVID-19. I will continue to work remotely, coordinating the tasks in my charge and promptly following the indications of the extraordinary doctors of the IMSS.”

He pointed out that epidemiological surveillance protocols are applied in his case and that of his contacts are being notified about the situation so that they take the necessary preventive measures.

The IMSS sent a message of support to Robledo Aburto through social networks, wishing for the prompt recovery of its manager and acknowledged the commitment that it has had during the current coronavirus pandemic that arrived in Mexico on February 28.