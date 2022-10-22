Director of Seapal Puerto Vallarta gunned down in a Guadalajara restaurant

This Friday afternoon, around 6:00 PM, there was a shooting at Sonora Grill on Terranova Avenue, between Florencia and Turín streets in the Providencia neighborhood of Guadalajara, with a preliminary balance of three people dead and four injured.

One of the victims is believed to be Salvador Llamas Urbina, who worked as general coordinator of the cabinet in Puerto Vallarta, and director of Seapal, in addition to being a national advisor to Morena, a political party in Mexico.

The other two deceased would be an escort and one of the alleged gunmen.

It is believed the attack was planned and the victims were targeted.

In the vicinity of the restaurant, the authorities located iron ponchallantas scattered in the streets, used to puncture car tires, presumably thrown by the aggressors to prevent the arrival of the police.

Various traffic closures are maintained in the surrounding area.

“This afternoon we again faced an act of violence in our city, a direct attack on a restaurant in Providencia. The area is guarded by officials from the three levels of government, the investigations are ongoing and there is no risk to circulate in the area,” the Governor of Jalisco announced on social media.

Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!

Trending news of PVDN