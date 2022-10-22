Director of Seapal Puerto Vallarta gunned down in a Guadalajara restaurant

This Friday afternoon, around 6:00 PM, there was a shooting at Sonora Grill on Terranova Avenue, between Florencia and Turín streets in the Providencia neighborhood of Guadalajara, with a preliminary balance of three people dead and four injured.
One of the victims is believed to be Salvador Llamas Urbina, who worked as general coordinator of the cabinet in Puerto Vallarta, and director of Seapal, in addition to being a national advisor to Morena, a political party in Mexico.
The other two deceased would be an escort and one of the alleged gunmen.
It is believed the attack was planned and the victims were targeted.
In the vicinity of the restaurant, the authorities located iron ponchallantas scattered in the streets, used to puncture car tires, presumably thrown by the aggressors to prevent the arrival of the police.
Various traffic closures are maintained in the surrounding area.
“This afternoon we again faced an act of violence in our city, a direct attack on a restaurant in Providencia. The area is guarded by officials from the three levels of government, the investigations are ongoing and there is no risk to circulate in the area,” the Governor of Jalisco announced on social media.
Subscribe here to receive our newsletters, access exclusive content, read our news without ads, and much more!
Trending news of PVDN
- Civil Protection asks the population not to visit the beaches in Puerto Vallarta this weekend To avoid putting themselves at risk due to the passage of tropical storm Roslyn, the State Civil Protection and Fire Department of Jalisco reported that due to the fact that the storm is expected to evolve into a hurricane and impact the State Coast, the agency asks the general population not to go to the…
- Puerto Vallarta is under a hurricane watch Roslyn looks better organized on satellite imagery this evening and Puerto Vallarta has been placed under a hurricane watch. A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.…
- Hurricane Roslyn has her eye set on Puerto Vallarta this weekend The National Water Commission ( Conagua ) reported this Wednesday night that Tropical Depression “Nineteen E ” was formed, located south of the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, with a high potential to intensify during the next few hours to a Tropical Storm, and strengthen Friday into Hurricane Roslyn. “As of Friday, it could intensify…
- Tropical Storm Roslyn strengthens off Mexico’s Pacific coast – Could reach Category 2 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn is gained strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast on Friday and forecasters expected it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100…
- Authorities in Jalisco begin tours on the coast in preparation for the arrival of Roslyn Members of the Jalisco State Emergency Committee began prevention work with officers of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit in preparation for what is expected to be a category 2 hurricane as it approaches the state. Officers deployed along the Jalisco coast, beginning with prevention actions, such as tours and warnings to…