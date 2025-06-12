Dollar crash raises safe haven concerns

/ Barclays, Canadian dollar, currency markets, Dollar Index, Economy, euro appreciation, Forex, gold price, Japanese yen gains, pound sterling, Swedish krona, Swiss franc, U.S. dollar weakness / By

Mexico News

Dollar index decline sparks questions about the U.S. dollar’s global role as major currencies gain ground and gold rallies 28% this year.

The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, has slid sharply this year, raising questions about the dollar’s long-standing status as a global safe haven. The Intercontinental Exchange’s Dollar Index (DXY) stood at 98.64 this week, down 9.08% year-to-date amid broad gains by its constituent currencies.

Among the six benchmarks, the euro commands the largest weight. It has surged 10.03% against the dollar, trading at $1.1484 per euro—the strongest since April 22. The Japanese yen, representing 13.6% of the index, has climbed 8.26%, reaching 144.28 yen per dollar. The pound sterling, with an 11.9% weighting, has appreciated 7.73%, trading at roughly £0.7363 per dollar. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar, at a 9.1% weight, is up 4.97%, exchanging at CAD 1.367 per USD.

Smaller components also posted significant gains. Sweden’s krona jumped 13.71% to 4.20 SEK per dollar, while the Swiss franc appreciated 9.77%, trading near CHF 0.8175. These moves have collectively dragged the DXY lower, reflecting broad confidence in non-U.S. currencies.

Analysts at Barclays noted that the currency shifts hint at deeper market concerns. “Overall, worries about fiscal deterioration, rising U.S. debt issuance, tariff uncertainty and weakening institutions have pushed investors to demand a higher premium on U.S. assets,” Barclays said in a statement. Yet the bank also argued that America’s underlying economic strength and more flexible fiscal stance should help preserve the dollar’s dominant role.

The dollar’s slide has fueled a parallel surge in gold prices, which have jumped roughly 28% so far this year. Many central banks appear to be diversifying away from dollar reserves, snapping up bullion as an alternative store of value.

Despite the recent softness, a range of factors could prompt a dollar rebound. Upcoming U.S. economic data, shifts in interest rate expectations and geopolitical developments all have the power to reshape investor sentiment. For now, though, the currency complex suggests that far from offering a refuge, the dollar faces growing competition from its peers—and that investors are casting a wary eye on America’s fiscal outlook.

Dollar index decline sparks questions about the U.S. dollar’s global role as major currencies gain ground and gold rallies 28 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • protest puerto vallarta trumpUS Citizens Abroad to Protest Trump’s Immigration Raids in Puerto Vallarta U.S. citizens residing abroad are set to hold a peaceful demonstration in Puerto Vallarta on June 14 to protest recent anti-immigrant raids in Los Angeles and to defend the U.S. Constitution and rule of law. The march, organized by the grassroots group No U.S. Kings Day and supported by Democrats Abroad Costa Banderas, aims to…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • crime-sceneItalian Tourist Dies After Falling at Sayulita Rental Property Sayulita, Nayarit – Early on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, an Italian tourist identified as 37-year-old Giacomo “N” died after plunging from an upper floor of a vacation rental in the pueblo mágico of Sayulita, in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas. Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene, where he was found in the…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • PROTECCION-CIVIL-CICLONES-PACIFICO-1Los Cabos Braces as Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara Approach Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11, 2025. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez says Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara do not yet threaten the municipality’s coastlines, but residents should stay alert. Weather models…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top