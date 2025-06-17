Alleged Cartel del Mar leader El Tekolín arrested in Baja California

Baja California

Óscar Parra Aispuro, alias El Tekolín, alleged leader of the Cartel del Mar linked to Los Chapitos, was arrested in San Felipe, Baja California, during a security operation.

San Felipe, Baja California — Federal and state authorities have arrested Óscar Parra Aispuro, better known by his aliases “El Parra” and “El Tekolín,” the suspected leader of the Cartel del Mar. His capture marks a significant blow to a criminal network reportedly tied to “Los Chapitos,” the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by the sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The arrest took place last Thursday in the port town of San Felipe, Baja California. According to local media reports, Parra Aispuro was intercepted by security forces while traveling in a white, armored 2025 GMC Sierra pickup truck, accompanied by armed escorts.

Authorities stated that Parra Aispuro and his security detail initially resisted verbally during the stop. Officers were ultimately forced to subdue them to carry out the arrest. A firearm, three magazines, and the armored vehicle were seized during the operation.

Following the arrest, Parra Aispuro and his associates were transferred to the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in Mexicali, the state capital. Authorities have not yet disclosed the number of additional detainees.

Known for his ties to illegal totoaba fishing, Parra Aispuro is considered one of the main drivers of violence in San Felipe. The Cartel del Mar, which he allegedly led, has long been accused of trafficking the swim bladders of totoaba fish—often referred to as “aquatic cocaine” for its high black-market value, especially in Asian markets. The trade is both ecologically devastating and highly lucrative, and it has drawn increasing attention from environmental groups and law enforcement alike.

Beyond his current charges, Parra Aispuro has a documented history of brushes with the law. In 2008, he was arrested for the alleged murder of a Mexican soldier. Despite testimonial and video evidence presented during the proceedings, a judge ultimately acquitted him. Legal experts criticized the ruling at the time, pointing to procedural flaws and allegations of judicial leniency.

More recently, in 2023, Parra Aispuro was released from custody after his legal team successfully argued that his prior arrest had been carried out improperly. That release raised concerns among environmental advocates and law enforcement officials who had been monitoring Cartel del Mar’s increasing influence in the region.

San Felipe, once a quiet fishing town, has seen escalating violence and organized crime activity in recent years, much of it linked to totoaba poaching and smuggling operations. The fish is native to the Gulf of California and critically endangered. Its illegal trade has endangered not only marine ecosystems but also the local communities dependent on sustainable fishing.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Parra Aispuro will face additional charges related to environmental crimes or transnational trafficking.

The arrest of “El Tekolín” is being touted as a major success by local and federal law enforcement. Still, critics argue that without deeper institutional reform and protection for local whistleblowers, the region remains vulnerable to criminal regrouping and continued violence.

More details are expected to emerge in the coming days as federal prosecutors begin formal proceedings against Parra Aispuro and his alleged accomplices.

