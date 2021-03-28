ElecTrike Business Opportunity in Puerto Vallarta

Are you ready to be a business owner in Puerto Vallarta and live the lifestyle that you have dreamed of for so long? ElecTrike bikes are the newest and greenest way for tourists to discover a destination, and you could be the first operator in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Sales of electric vehicles have grown in the past several years, more than doubling since 2017. Electric trikes (electric tricycles for adults) are a part of this growth trend because they are cheaper than a gas-driven vehicle and are eco-friendly, and a fun way to explore a new city or vacation destination.

ElecTrike businesses offer three revenue-generating opportunities, including sales, rentals, and tours. In areas like Puerto Vallarta, these three programs can provide fantastic opportunities to grow your revenue with minimal start-up costs and easy business operations.

Trike Tours:

What better way to experience a tourist destination than on an electric trike? Trikes are a safe, fun, and effortless way to enjoy stress-free touring for people of all ages.

Perfect for individuals, couples, groups, or families seeking a unique and memorable experience.

Fun & COVID-safe: tourists can take in the sites in the open air.

No hassle: Easy to learn how to ride and park.

Economical & better for the environment: no gas to fill and minimal maintenance.

Trike Sales:

Many individuals living in Puerto Vallarta are looking for simple, affordable modes of transportation. Cars can be expensive and challenging to park in restaurants and shopping districts. Trikes perfectly solve these challenges. Sell your old trikes to give people a great deal and ensure your fleet is always in mint condition!

Great for locals who run errands around town but don’t need to travel extensively.

Easier to ride than an electric bicycle, moped, or motorcycle.

Economical – don’t require gas or liability insurance.

Easy to park.

Great exercise in the fresh air.

Eco-friendly.

Trike Rentals:

Tourists arrive and want to jaunt around town but don’t have a means of transportation. In today’s COVID world, not everyone feels comfortable in a taxi, and adventure and outdoor tourism is the first to rebound. Trikes are a compelling alternative both for day tours or entire vacation rentals.

COVID-conscious.

Safe and easy to ride.

Perfect for popping around town during vacation.

More economical and far more comfortable to park than a rental car or even an ATV.

Eco-friendly.

What we will provide to you: