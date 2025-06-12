Celebrate Father’s Day at Bar Andaluz Riviera with Special Promotions

/ By

Baja California Ensenada Mexico News Northwest

Bar Andaluz Riviera Father’s Day celebration on June 15 features micheladas 2×140 pesos, caguamas 80 pesos, adobada tacos, and a festive atmosphere in Ensenada.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the Bar Andaluz at the Centro Social, Cívico y Cultural Riviera will roll out a lineup of drink and food promotions on Sunday, June 15. Families and friends are invited to toast to dad with seasonal offers and a lively setting at one of Ensenada’s most historic venues.

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., guests can enjoy micheladas at two for 140 pesos, cold caguamas for 80 pesos, and tacos de adobada—all served in the bar’s classic Andalusian-themed interior. The promotions aim to provide an affordable yet festive way to honor fathers and father figures in the community.

Bar Andaluz operates within the iconic CSCC Riviera complex, known for its Moorish architecture and its status as the birthplace of the margarita cocktail. Originally opened in 1930 as the Hotel Riviera del Pacífico, the venue now serves as a cultural and social hub for art classes, performances, and special events—making it a fitting backdrop for a Father’s Day celebration.

The municipal announcement underscores the Riviera’s commitment to combining heritage and hospitality. By spotlighting local culinary customs—fresh seafood, craft beers, and traditional antojitos—the event also supports small producers and local businesses tied to Ensenada’s renowned food and wine scene.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited and the bar expects high turnout. While entry carries no cover charge, all offers are subject to availability and serve-only regulations apply. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, the Riviera’s outdoor garden areas provide an alternative space to mingle and enjoy music.

Families looking to extend the celebration can explore additional Riviera activities planned throughout June. The municipality has organized art workshops, live music performances, and gallery tours across the CSCC Riviera campus. Details on these programs are available on the official municipal website.

Whether it’s clinking glasses over a perfectly blended michelada or savoring the smoky sweetness of adobada tacos, Father’s Day at Bar Andaluz Riviera offers a taste of Ensenada’s vibrant cultural heritage. Mark your calendars for June 15 and join the community in raising a glass to dad at one of Baja California’s favorite gathering spots.

Bar Andaluz Riviera Father's Day celebration on June 15 features micheladas 2×140 pesos, caguamas 80 pesos, adobada tacos, and a . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • TS BarbaraHurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states. According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…
  • puerto vallarta holy week hotelsTourism groups warn 40 hour work week will hurt Puerto Vallarta France has a 35 hour work week and is the largest tourist destination in the world, but Puerto Vallarta tourism companies say working less than 48 hours will hurt the city. Company greed is fighting Mexico's change to protect worker's rights. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Puerto Vallarta (Canaco Servytur PV) and…
  • Hurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricaneHurricane Barbara likely has peaked as a short-lived hurricane Hurricane Barbara likely peaked and will weaken as it moves into cooler waters and drier air. Life-threatening surf and gusty winds will affect the southwestern Mexico coast. Hurricane Barbara, which briefly reached hurricane strength, has likely passed its peak intensity and is set to weaken steadily as it moves northwestward off the coast of southwestern…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top