Celebrate Father’s Day at Bar Andaluz Riviera with Special Promotions

Bar Andaluz Riviera Father’s Day celebration on June 15 features micheladas 2×140 pesos, caguamas 80 pesos, adobada tacos, and a festive atmosphere in Ensenada.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the Bar Andaluz at the Centro Social, Cívico y Cultural Riviera will roll out a lineup of drink and food promotions on Sunday, June 15. Families and friends are invited to toast to dad with seasonal offers and a lively setting at one of Ensenada’s most historic venues.

From 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., guests can enjoy micheladas at two for 140 pesos, cold caguamas for 80 pesos, and tacos de adobada—all served in the bar’s classic Andalusian-themed interior. The promotions aim to provide an affordable yet festive way to honor fathers and father figures in the community.

Bar Andaluz operates within the iconic CSCC Riviera complex, known for its Moorish architecture and its status as the birthplace of the margarita cocktail. Originally opened in 1930 as the Hotel Riviera del Pacífico, the venue now serves as a cultural and social hub for art classes, performances, and special events—making it a fitting backdrop for a Father’s Day celebration.

The municipal announcement underscores the Riviera’s commitment to combining heritage and hospitality. By spotlighting local culinary customs—fresh seafood, craft beers, and traditional antojitos—the event also supports small producers and local businesses tied to Ensenada’s renowned food and wine scene.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited and the bar expects high turnout. While entry carries no cover charge, all offers are subject to availability and serve-only regulations apply. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, the Riviera’s outdoor garden areas provide an alternative space to mingle and enjoy music.

Families looking to extend the celebration can explore additional Riviera activities planned throughout June. The municipality has organized art workshops, live music performances, and gallery tours across the CSCC Riviera campus. Details on these programs are available on the official municipal website.

Whether it’s clinking glasses over a perfectly blended michelada or savoring the smoky sweetness of adobada tacos, Father’s Day at Bar Andaluz Riviera offers a taste of Ensenada’s vibrant cultural heritage. Mark your calendars for June 15 and join the community in raising a glass to dad at one of Baja California’s favorite gathering spots.