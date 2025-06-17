Ensenada Film Market expands as FICENS prepares for bigger 2025 edition

The Ensenada Film Market is expanding in 2025, with up to 50 industry players expected to join the event during FICENS. The market aims to strengthen Baja California’s film sector.

The Ensenada Film Market is gaining momentum ahead of its second annual edition, set to take place during the 2025 Festival Internacional de Cine de Ensenada (FICENS). Organizers expect this year’s event to host up to 50 industry players from across Mexico, building on the success of last year’s inaugural market.

The event, aimed at boosting the local film economy, offers a professional platform for audiovisual companies—including producers, distributors, equipment providers, and post-production studios—to connect and collaborate. The market is open exclusively to companies with services for the film industry, with a goal of strengthening the regional filmmaking infrastructure.

According to FICENS director Ximena Acosta, the Ensenada Film Market was created in response to a growing demand for business-focused opportunities within the region’s creative sector. “We realized there wasn’t a formal space where the film industry in Baja California could meet, pitch projects, and find service providers. The market was born to fill that gap,” she said.

The 2024 edition hosted 35 participating companies, many of which returned valuable results. The upcoming 2025 market is expected to draw up to 50 participants, signaling broader interest and a more competitive environment.

Acosta noted that the market is not just about attracting major industry players. It’s also about building a network of small and medium-sized businesses that support filmmaking—ranging from location scouts and drone operators to legal consultants and set designers.

Ensenada’s growing reputation as a cultural and cinematic destination is part of what’s fueling the market’s rise. The region’s varied landscapes, including beaches, mountains, and vineyards, have already drawn multiple productions, and its proximity to the U.S. border makes it a convenient base for cross-border collaborations.

The Film Market takes place within the framework of FICENS, which continues to grow in size and scope. The 2024 festival received 143 submissions from around the world, showcasing short films, documentaries, and experimental cinema. Organizers plan to build on that foundation by expanding both the festival’s programming and the industry-focused components.

For 2025, the Film Market will include project presentations, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all aimed at sparking new business deals. Participation is free, but registration is required and limited to industry professionals.

The Ensenada Film Market’s growth also reflects a national trend: Mexico’s audiovisual industry is expanding, with streaming platforms and global production houses increasingly investing in local content. Baja California’s authorities have stated they intend to position the region as a creative hub, and events like FICENS and its film market are part of that strategy.

Organizers say the long-term goal is to make the Ensenada Film Market one of the most important industry gatherings in northern Mexico. With growing participation, local government support, and international interest, that vision is beginning to take shape.

