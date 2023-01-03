Chef Erik Torres has joined the team at Barra de Mar, a new seafood restaurant in the Versalles neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta, as the Executive Chef.
Barra de Mar opened its doors in December 2022, and Chef Erik Torres is thrilled to be a part of this exciting new venture.
Chef Erik Torres has been in the culinary industry since he was 15 years old and has had the opportunity to train under some of the best chefs in Jalisco, as well as work at many amazing restaurants in
Puerto Vallarta.
Torres is known for his innovative approach to seafood dishes, using local and sustainable ingredients to create flavors that are truly unique.
According to Torres, he can’t wait for everyone to come and experience the delicious dishes that he will be creating at Barra de Mar.
The restaurant features a seafood-focused menu with locally sourced ingredients, as well as a selection of craft cocktails and local beers.
Chef Torres recently took the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate his former sous chef, Yoni
Marcos Santos, on his new endeavors in the kitchen at Mexico Latte. Torres has no doubt that Santos will continue to excel and create amazing dishes.
For regular updates, be sure to follow @cheferiktorres and @barrademarpv on social media.
Subscribe here for just .08 cents per day to read subscriber content, join the PVDN newsletter, and browse with site ad-free. Support local news.
Trending news on PVDN
- Erik Torres joins Barra de Mar as Executive Chef in Puerto Vallarta Chef Erik Torres has joined the team at Barra de Mar, a new seafood restaurant in the Versalles neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta, as the Executive Chef. Barra de Mar opened its doors in December 2022, and Chef Erik Torres is thrilled to be a part of this exciting new venture. Chef Erik Torres has been…
- Thousands of people welcomed 2023 in the heart of Puerto Vallarta With a festive night full of joy and music, close to 30,000 Vallarta residents and tourists fully resumed the traditional New Year festivities on the Malecón and the Romantic Zone, after the multiple restrictions due to Covid-19 in recent years. An entertainment stage was set up on Calle Morelos, next to the Plaza de Armas,…
- 15 dead, 47 injured in bus crash on highway to Puerto Vallarta Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday. Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state. It is…
- Armed men open fire in federal prison leaving at least 14 dead and 30 escaped prisoners On the morning of this Sunday, January 1, an armed group provoked a revolt in the State Center for Social Reintegration (Cereso) in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, which caused a preliminary balance of 10 custodians murdered, in addition to some inmates who were killed, and around 30 prisoners escaped. The mayor of Ciudad Juárez, Cruz Pérez…
- UPDATE: Plane crash after taking off in Puerto Vallarta with American and Canadian on board On the morning of this Tuesday, December 27, the crash of an aircraft was reported in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, which generated an intense operation in the area to find the crew members on board. According to state Civil Protection personnel, the incident occurred in the Villas Las Flores neighborhood, although the cause…