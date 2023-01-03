Erik Torres joins Barra de Mar as Executive Chef in Puerto Vallarta

Chef Erik Torres has joined the team at Barra de Mar, a new seafood restaurant in the Versalles neighborhood of Puerto Vallarta, as the Executive Chef.

Barra de Mar opened its doors in December 2022, and Chef Erik Torres is thrilled to be a part of this exciting new venture.

Chef Erik Torres has been in the culinary industry since he was 15 years old and has had the opportunity to train under some of the best chefs in Jalisco, as well as work at many amazing restaurants in

Puerto Vallarta.

Torres is known for his innovative approach to seafood dishes, using local and sustainable ingredients to create flavors that are truly unique.

According to Torres, he can’t wait for everyone to come and experience the delicious dishes that he will be creating at Barra de Mar.

The restaurant features a seafood-focused menu with locally sourced ingredients, as well as a selection of craft cocktails and local beers.

Chef Torres recently took the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate his former sous chef, Yoni

Marcos Santos, on his new endeavors in the kitchen at Mexico Latte. Torres has no doubt that Santos will continue to excel and create amazing dishes.

For regular updates, be sure to follow @cheferiktorres and @barrademarpv on social media.

