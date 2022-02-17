Experts from Israel diagnose the current water situation in Puerto Vallarta

Specialists in the hydro-sanitary industry from Israel concluded with the evaluation stage for the diagnosis of the infrastructure and the supply of drinking water and drainage in Puerto Vallarta.

It was through tours of the agency’s facilities that the final stage of this exercise carried out by SEAPAL Vallarta with the Israel Technological Institute – Technion, the Palgey Maim Institution, and the University of Telaviv was concluded, which will result in the creation of a Master Plan with the objective of guaranteeing the supply of water for the next 50 years in Puerto Vallarta.

The team of specialists from Israel is made up of Dr. Isaac Rosen, director of the Project; Ing. Ran Weisman, an expert in hydrology and water supply; Ing. Meital Sheazur, in charge of environment, microbiology, and wastewater analysis and Lic. Sandra Rosen, in charge of Public Relations, editor, and translator.

The work began 3 months ago with remote interactions between specialists, in order to carry out an evaluation through data collection and virtual visits to the infrastructure.

During these face-to-face sessions, the Radial Well located at the confluence of the Ameca and Mascota rivers was first visited, where they were able to verify the problems and effects caused by Hurricane Nora and the exploitation of stone material that, among other causes, has generated a significant decrease in its extraction capacity, as well as the emerging solution actions.

At the North Treatment Plant II, a guided tour was undertaken in which, in addition to explaining the processes that are carried out there, emphasis was placed on the urgent investment needs, due to the lack of maintenance in previous years.

The tour also included the Iron and Manganese Removal Plant of Las Mojoneras, the main facility for the purification of water in Puerto Vallarta with the capacity to produce up to 600 liters per second, however, due to the problems in extracting water in supply sources in the north, its contribution is limited to around 390 liters per second.

Likewise, during the visit to the Río Cuale Water Treatment Plant, which supplies neighborhoods such as Emiliano Zapata, Centro, and surroundings with an installed capacity of 170 liters per second, it was reported that rehabilitation must be carried out in the process in which water is taken from the river and in the sedimentation stage to avoid a decrease in production.

The team also took the opportunity to visit Well 39 and witness the repair of the pumping equipment of this supply source that reinforces the supply to neighborhoods in the northern part of the city, as well as Well 20 located on the Cuale River, an area in where damage was caused by the storm and where it was verified that sewage runoff had been eradicated.

The Cárcamo Aquiles Serdán, the Supervisory Control system, and the Aguamático of the Independencia neighborhood, were also analyzed and evaluated during these sessions, in order to find areas for improvement in their operation.

