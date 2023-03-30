Faced with a 65% increase in waste over the last three years, Puerto Vallarta will acquire 10 more garbage trucks

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Luis Alberto Michel Rodríguez, has announced his plans to acquire 10 new garbage collection trucks to improve the city’s cleaning service. The decision comes in response to the demands of the people of Puerto Vallarta, who feel that the current collection system is inadequate.

According to the mayor, the purchase of the new trucks has already been approved, and the bidding process is underway. The aim is to provide a better service and redouble efforts to keep the city clean. However, he did not provide a specific timeline for when the acquisition would take place or when the new trucks would be put into service.

Over the last three years, the generation of garbage in Puerto Vallarta has increased from 300 to 500 tons per day, being a 65% increase in waste. During vacation periods, this figure can exceed 600 tons. As a result, more collection trucks are needed to keep up with the demand. In addition to acquiring new trucks, the mayor also plans to launch a public awareness campaign to encourage citizens to put their garbage out at the appropriate time, rather than before or after the collection trucks have passed.

