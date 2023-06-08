FBI Issue Warning to American Timeshare Owners in Mexico: $40 Million Lost to Scams in 2022

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a recent revelation, the United States embassy in Mexico, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has issued a warning to American timeshare owners in Mexico. The advisory focuses on an emerging scam targeting this demographic via unsolicited phone calls or emails intending to rent their properties.

In 2022 alone, U.S. authorities reported receiving more than 600 complaints related to this scam, with total losses nearly reaching an alarming $40 million.

Scammers Pose as Sales Representatives

According to the FBI, the criminals behind these scams frequently pose as . . .

