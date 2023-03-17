VACATION RENTALS

FBI warns of the kidnapping of another American woman in Mexico

March 17, 2023
Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The FBI sent a new notice this Thursday for the kidnapping of an American woman in the State of Colima, in eastern Mexico. The statement comes amid tensions between the United States and Mexico, originating from the kidnapping at the beginning of March of four Americans in the municipality of Matamoros, in Tamaulipas . . .

