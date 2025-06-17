Federal Security Forces Dismantle Meth Labs and Seize Weapons in Sinaloa, Sonora, and Tamaulipas

Federal operations in Sinaloa, Sonora, and Tamaulipas dismantled meth labs, seized weapons, and intercepted drug shipments, dealing a 163 million peso blow to organized crime.

Federal security forces intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking operations this week with a series of coordinated operations across Sinaloa, Sonora, and Tamaulipas that resulted in the dismantling of clandestine drug labs, the seizure of firearms, and the confiscation of large drug shipments. Authorities estimate the economic damage to criminal organizations at over 163 million pesos.

In Culiacán, Sinaloa, a joint military and federal law enforcement operation uncovered eight clandestine laboratories used for the production of methamphetamine. According to official statements, the sites were equipped with highly specialized tools for the synthesis and refinement of synthetic drugs—indicating a sophisticated level of chemical processing by the criminal groups operating in the area.

Authorities seized 7,800 liters and 40 kilograms of chemical precursors, as well as six organic synthesis reactors and seven condensers—equipment critical to meth production. Officials confirmed that all equipment and materials are now in the custody of the Federal Public Ministry.

“These labs functioned as advanced chemical concentration and processing centers,” the statement read, underscoring the extent to which criminal groups in the region have industrialized their operations.

While no arrests were made during the raids in Culiacán, authorities confirmed that active patrols continue in and around the city as part of the broader national strategy against drug trafficking.

In a related operation in Navolato, just outside of Culiacán, Army personnel seized a firearm, seven magazines, 187 live rounds of ammunition, and a tactical vest. Like the labs in Culiacán, the location was believed to be associated with local criminal networks. No suspects were apprehended, but federal intelligence units are working to trace the origin of the weapons and identify individuals linked to the site.

Federal authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining a military presence in both municipalities, noting that Culiacán and Navolato remain priority zones in the national security strategy.

Operations extended beyond Sinaloa as part of the government’s broader push to dismantle organized crime infrastructure across Mexico.

In San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, federal agents arrested three individuals and seized 25 kilos of methamphetamine and 180 kilos of cocaine. Two vehicles believed to be used for transport and distribution were also confiscated. The arrests mark one of the largest drug seizures in the municipality so far this year.

Meanwhile, in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, armed forces uncovered a weapons cache including three long guns, 70 magazines, 1,661 rounds of ammunition, and three tactical vests. As with the operation in Navolato, no arrests were reported, but military personnel remain on the ground conducting surveillance and intelligence gathering.

The federal government confirmed these efforts are part of a long-term strategy aimed at both reducing the production of synthetic drugs and weakening the operational capacity of organized crime groups. The coordinated deployment of military and law enforcement personnel across Mexico is expected to continue, with a particular focus on regions known for high levels of illicit drug activity.

“This is about more than seizures; it’s about disrupting the logistics and supply chains of these criminal networks,” said an unnamed official involved in the operation.

The latest string of operations, which span key trafficking corridors in northwest and northeast Mexico, reflects a sharpened focus on dismantling both production sites and transport networks used by cartels. Authorities believe that by targeting high-value assets such as drug labs and weapons caches, they can slow the flow of narcotics to both domestic and international markets.

With the recent seizures, the federal government has again demonstrated its intent to apply sustained pressure on organized crime groups through coordinated, intelligence-driven operations. As the campaign continues, residents in affected regions can expect heightened security measures and increased military presence in the weeks ahead.

